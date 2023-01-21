GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO