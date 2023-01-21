Read full article on original website
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
WZZM 13
Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
WWMTCw
South Haven gears up for 2023 Ice Breaker Festival
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Coming back for the 29th year, festival organizers in South Haven are expected to bring back the Ice Breaker Festival. The festival starts on Feb. 3 and goes to Feb. 5, where each day is filled with activities for all ages. Events include:. Pub slide.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
WOOD
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
WWMTCw
Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
Dad likely popped back hatch to free daughters as car sank in Lake Macatawa, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police think that a man who accidentally drove into Lake Macatawa popped the back hatch as his car was sinking to let his girls out. Jon Paul Dowler, 52, of Otsego, died Sunday, Jan. 22. His daughters, ages 8 and 10, escaped the vehicle through...
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Michigan Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 12 Items
How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business: Top 25 House Cleaning Advertising Ideas to Get More Cleaning Contracts. You are probably checking around the house for what you can and cannot donate. If you are planning to drop things off at a Goodwill in Michigan any time soon, you...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
WWMTCw
Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day
GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
WILX-TV
Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
Van goes airborne, crashes into tree in Ionia County
At 6:47 a.m., first responders with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched to E Bluewater Highway (M-21), just east of Stage Road.
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
WWMTCw
SW Michigan road commissions prepping amid Winter Weather advisory
WEST MICHIGAN — With heavy, wet snow on the way for West Michigan, road commissions are expecting to gear up for a Winter Weather Advisory. John Lindsey, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, says that they are "prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us." "We...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
