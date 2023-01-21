ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MI

WWMTCw

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
WZZM 13

Search for lost dog helps find missing Wyoming man, family credits faith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Giselle Hodges recalls last Thursday morning when her dog, Stella, ran away while at their dads house in Kent County. "My dad went to let her out, he opened the door and she just ran out and he chased her all around the neighborhood but she turned around one second and she was gone," said Giselle.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven gears up for 2023 Ice Breaker Festival

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Coming back for the 29th year, festival organizers in South Haven are expected to bring back the Ice Breaker Festival. The festival starts on Feb. 3 and goes to Feb. 5, where each day is filled with activities for all ages. Events include:. Pub slide.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Crews respond to fire at Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Fire crews worked to put out a fire at Lucky Girl Brewing Company in Paw Paw, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was called to the brewery on the corner of M-43 and M-40 around 12:25 a.m., Sergeant Paul Graham said.
PAW PAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Lucky Girl Brewing Company catches fire for the third time in one day

GOBLES, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a third fire broke out at Lucky Girl Brewing Company. Paw Paw firefighters had already put out the flames on two separate occasions earlier Tuesday morning, when the third fire erupted. The Paw Paw Fire Department responded to smoke coming out...
PAW PAW, MI
WILX-TV

Stolen truck pursuit across Calhoun, Barry, Eaton counties ends in crash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 45-year-old man from Bellevue was taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly stealing two trucks and leading a pursuit across Calhoun, Barry and Eaton counties. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to Garden Brothers...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
KALAMAZOO, MI

