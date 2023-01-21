ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered

NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2nd person of interest sought in killing of Maria Hernandez, 74, in her Upper West Side apartment

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: Worker punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple in Brooklyn deli

A brutal attack on a deli employee took place Monday in Prospect Lefferts Gardens over a stolen Snapple, police say. According to the NYPD, two suspects tried stealing a Snapple drink from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. The 44-year-old employee tried stopping them, but the suspects attacked the...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops

A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police arrest man in brutal killing of 74-year-old woman

NEW YORK -- Police charged a man with murder after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. Police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn on Saturday, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Investigators previously said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and nothing appeared to be taken. The medical examiner will determine Hernandez's cause of death. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Rash of break-ins at Manhattan restaurants

NEW YORK - Business owners on the Upper West side are reacting after a rash of burglaries on Sunday and Monday. At Blossom, a vegan restaurant located at 507 Columbus Avenue, surveillance video caught a burglar breaking in overnight. General Manager, Kiley Etling told FOX 5 News that she gave...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Teen Dead, 5 Injured in East Flatbush Apartment Fire

A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility

A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy