Second suspect arrested after woman, 74, found bound, murdered
NEW YORK - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 74-year-old woman found bound and murdered on the Upper West Side, the New York City Police Department said. According to police, Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two...
2nd suspect sought in grisly murder of UWS grandmother found bound in apartment
Maria Hernandez, 74, was found dead with her hands and feet tied at her ransacked apartment on W. 83rd Street last Wednesday. Her sister, who lives in the same building, made the chilling discovery.
NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
2nd person of interest sought in killing of Maria Hernandez, 74, in her Upper West Side apartment
NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police: Worker punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple in Brooklyn deli
A brutal attack on a deli employee took place Monday in Prospect Lefferts Gardens over a stolen Snapple, police say. According to the NYPD, two suspects tried stealing a Snapple drink from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. The 44-year-old employee tried stopping them, but the suspects attacked the...
15-Year-Old's NYC Apartment Death Investigated as Strangulation: Cops
A 15-year-old boy was apparently strangled in the Bronx, authorities said early Tuesday -- and they're questioning the teen's stepfather in the case. NYPD officers responding to a call the prior afternoon, around 4:20 p.m. Monday, in a Doris Street apartment in Westchester Square found the boy, whom they identified as Corde Scott, unresponsive.
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
Arrest Made in 1994 Cold Case Killing of Harlem Mother and Daughter
Police finally have a break in a cold case double murder of a mother and daughter in Harlem from nearly 30 years ago. Larry Atkinson was arrested Monday and accused of strangling the two women back in 1994, according to police. Sarah and Sharon Roberts were found dead inside a...
Teen fatally stabbed in Coney Island lit up a room with his smile; fundraiser to support family
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island on Friday, was a joyful teen who lit up a room with his wide smile, according to a crowdfunding post. “He brought life when he entered a room,” the GoFundMe post said about the teen. Wright, 17, was chased and […]
NYPD questions stepfather following death of 15-year-old at Parkchester home
Police believe that there was a fight between the two.
Police arrest man in brutal killing of 74-year-old woman
NEW YORK -- Police charged a man with murder after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. Police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn on Saturday, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Investigators previously said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and nothing appeared to be taken. The medical examiner will determine Hernandez's cause of death.
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Rash of break-ins at Manhattan restaurants
NEW YORK - Business owners on the Upper West side are reacting after a rash of burglaries on Sunday and Monday. At Blossom, a vegan restaurant located at 507 Columbus Avenue, surveillance video caught a burglar breaking in overnight. General Manager, Kiley Etling told FOX 5 News that she gave...
Teen Dead, 5 Injured in East Flatbush Apartment Fire
A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility
A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen.
NYPD: Masked gunman opens fire during smoke shop attempted robbery in Great Kills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked man entered a Great Kills smoke shop Sunday night and fired multiple shots in the establishment during an attempted robbery, the store’s owner told the Advance/SILive.com. Police responded to an attempted robbery at the smoke shop, located at 4203 Hylan Blvd., at...
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
