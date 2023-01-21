ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
The Guardian

Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia

Sending more western tanks to support Ukraine does not mean, as some politicians occasionally come dangerously close to implying, that the war is now almost over – save only for the fighting. The Ukraine war will still last months, if not years, and today’s decisions are more of a strategic body swerve than a complete and fully executed U-turn. Nevertheless, this an unmistakably big moment, and for three main reasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

Germany agrees to send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure

BERLIN — After weeks of pressure from allies, Germany has agreed to allow its state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to be donated to Ukraine, in a marked shift from its leaders' reluctance to significantly increase military support to help the country fight Russia. Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for German Chancellor...
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
WFAE

Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

The Doomsday Clock moves to 90 seconds to midnight, signaling more peril than ever

The world is closer to catastrophe than ever: the Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical measure of challenges to humanity, was reset to 90 seconds before midnight on Tuesday. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said the move — the closest to widespread calamity humanity has ever been judged to be — was "largely, though not exclusively" due to the war in Ukraine.
WGAU

Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO world heritage list

CAIRO — (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid...
AFP

UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers

The United Nations aid chief said Wednesday he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. The winter is with us, people are dying, famine is looming," he said.
WFAE

How ancient seeds from the Fertile Crescent could help save us from climate change

TERBOL, Lebanon — Inside a large freezer room at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, tens of thousands of seeds are stored at a constant temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit. After being threshed and cleaned, the seeds are placed inside small, sealed foil packets and stored on rows of heavy, sliding metal shelves.
WFAE

WFAE

