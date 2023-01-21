Read full article on original website
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia
Sending more western tanks to support Ukraine does not mean, as some politicians occasionally come dangerously close to implying, that the war is now almost over – save only for the fighting. The Ukraine war will still last months, if not years, and today’s decisions are more of a strategic body swerve than a complete and fully executed U-turn. Nevertheless, this an unmistakably big moment, and for three main reasons.
Germany agrees to send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure
BERLIN — After weeks of pressure from allies, Germany has agreed to allow its state-of-the-art Leopard 2 tanks to be donated to Ukraine, in a marked shift from its leaders' reluctance to significantly increase military support to help the country fight Russia. Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for German Chancellor...
Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?
It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Bolsonaro backers in Florida decry what they see as a stolen election in Brazil
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Rows of cars, some of them rentals, line the shoulder of a highway, outside the security office of a gated community in this Orlando suburb. Lutty Sutton is among the dozens of people who have shown up at the gated community on a Tuesday afternoon in the hopes of seeing Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right former president of Brazil, who is staying in a vacation home there owned by Brazilian mixed martial artist José Aldo.
The Doomsday Clock moves to 90 seconds to midnight, signaling more peril than ever
The world is closer to catastrophe than ever: the Doomsday Clock, the metaphorical measure of challenges to humanity, was reset to 90 seconds before midnight on Tuesday. The science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said the move — the closest to widespread calamity humanity has ever been judged to be — was "largely, though not exclusively" due to the war in Ukraine.
Biden's offshore wind plan could create thousands of jobs but challenges remain
The United States is trying to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in order to meet its climate goals under the Paris climate agreement. A major contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions is the energy sector, which accounts for about 25% of total emissions. The Biden administration wants to significantly...
How much is Israel's new government trying to change the balance of power?
With a coalition that includes far-right figures, Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister again. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dahlia Scheindlin, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO world heritage list
CAIRO — (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid...
UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers
The United Nations aid chief said Wednesday he had urged the Taliban authorities to offer more clarity on humanitarian sectors that could be reopened for Afghan women workers, warning that a "famine was looming" as the country faces a harsh winter. The winter is with us, people are dying, famine is looming," he said.
How ancient seeds from the Fertile Crescent could help save us from climate change
TERBOL, Lebanon — Inside a large freezer room at the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, tens of thousands of seeds are stored at a constant temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit. After being threshed and cleaned, the seeds are placed inside small, sealed foil packets and stored on rows of heavy, sliding metal shelves.
The arguments around releasing report on efforts to overturn 2020 election in Georgia
A Georgia judge holds a hearing to decide whether to make public a report from a special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover...
