860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
Charlotte priest removed for 'violations' with minors facing final appeal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A priest accused of sexual abuse will have one last chance to win an appeal to be allowed back into the clergy. The Diocese of Charlotte issued a release on Saturday outlining the process surrounding the situation involving Patrick Hoare, a former priest who was removed from St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne.
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
WBTV
Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Camera Video Released In August 2022 Officer-Involved Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in August 2022. The incident happened as three officers were trying to serve an involuntary commitment order. Officers responded to St. Croix Lane shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022....
WCNC
Charlotte woman's business vandalized in what she calls a racially motivated attack
Angel Pittman says she's loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She had a dream of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged.
Charlotte’s housing authority accidentally sends emails containing tenants’ personal info
CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte’s housing agency, Inlivian, said they accidentally emailed out personal information that belongs to more than 100 people who have gotten help from the agency. An Inlivian tenant contacted Channel 9 and said they received addresses, birthdays and income data of people in the...
Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
Advocates look for people to become foster parents amid childcare crisis in NC
CHARLOTTE — Advocates are looking for more people to step up to become foster parents as North Carolina experiences a childcare crisis, they say. “I know exactly what it’s like to be a child in the foster care system and to desperately want a family,” said Mikaila Reinhardt with Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
SWAT responds to domestic violence situation in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police blocked off an entire northeast Charlotte neighborhood overnight for hours during a domestic violence situation. It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the Hemphill Heights neighborhood, which is located on Rockwell Boulevard West off of West Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they...
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
cn2.com
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
qcnews.com
Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
WBTV
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
