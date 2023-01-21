ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker

Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes. The Charlotte community continues to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes. Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. $50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Body Camera Video Released In August 2022 Officer-Involved Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in August 2022. The incident happened as three officers were trying to serve an involuntary commitment order. Officers responded to St. Croix Lane shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Company cited, fined over Charlotte Airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte Airport worker electrocuted, officials say Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
UNION COUNTY, NC
18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers. As homicides rise, CMPD Deputy Chief Dave Robinson talked directly to Charlotte city council Monday night about how to combat such violence. Language barriers for home ownership in North Carolina. Updated:...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

