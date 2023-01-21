Read full article on original website
Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff
Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said. As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. The court ordered...
Princeton Police blotter
Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries
Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Police search for armed suspects following attempted robbery at West Philadelphia supermarket
The armed suspects pull out a shotgun and a handgun, and demand the employee let them get in the cash register.
Man dies after being shot by police officer in Deptford Township, N.J.
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
essexnewsdaily.com
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said. His pickup truck struck...
wrnjradio.com
3 arrested, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Three people were arrested and approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered Tuesday afternoon in Roxbury Township, police said. On Jan. 17, at around 2:43 p.m., police received a call in reference to shoplifting at the Kohl’s, located at 275 Route 10,...
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
NBC Philadelphia
SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside
Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired. The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
Multiple car fires reported in South Amboy
Eight to nine cars were on fire in the parking lot off Main Street in South Amboy, according to the South Amboy Fire Chief John Dragotta.
wrnjradio.com
Passerby credited with alerting resident to house fire in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A passerby who saw flames coming from a home in Hunterdon County was able to alert the resident in time for him to safely escape the burning home. The fire broke out at Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10:20 p.m. at a residence on...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25
The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
centraljersey.com
