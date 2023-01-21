ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff

Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said. As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. The court ordered...
NEWARK, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

Someone shattered a rear basement window of a Mercer Street home sometime between Jan. 9-14. Once inside the house, the alleged thief forced entry through two interior doors and stole various items belonging to the victim. The two rear tires on a car belonging to a Billie Ellis Lane resident...
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Petition calls for East Windsor Township to address rash of burglaries

Upset about a rash of burglaries, more than 400 East Windsor Township residents have signed an online petition calling on township officials to address the issue. The Change.org petition, which has been circulating since Dec. 29, 2022 had been signed by 428 people as of Jan. 24. The petition was triggered by five reported residential burglaries in November and December.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington

IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
IRVINGTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside

Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired. The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 25

The Assembly Judiciary Committee on Jan. 19 cleared a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Vicky Flynn (R-Monmouth) that would, if eventually signed into law, increase penalties for anyone who assaults youth sports officials, participants and players. In June, a 72-year-old umpire was attacked by a coach during a youth baseball game...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
