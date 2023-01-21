Read full article on original website
Related
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week
While temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60's, strong winds will likely continue. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.
KESQ
Calmer and warmer today
Winds have eased substantially overnight and our Air Quality has returned to the "Good" range after yesterday's sand and dust resulted in poor AQI readings. It is calm and clear this morning, and cold enough to prompt a Frost Advisory in the Inland Empire until 8 this morning. High pressured...
KESQ
Air quality improving as gusty winds weaken
Https://twitter.com/KESQHaley/status/1617779309116022784. Air quality has made significant improvement moving into tonight, now reporting as 'Good' around the Coachella Valley. The gusty winds experienced throughout today will continue to weaken gradually overnight and into Tuesday. A Frost Advisory will take effect for the Inland Empire from 10:00 p.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday....
Second hiker found in area in California where Julian Sands is missing
A 75-year-old hiker was rescued on Tuesday after he was lost on the same California mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing earlier this month.
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
California is recovering after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least three aftershocks hit the state early Wednesday morning off the coast of Malibu.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
KOLD-TV
WHAT’S THAT? Southern Arizona residents wake up to snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - Many southern Arizona residents woke up to snow Monday, Jan. 23. The snow came in as a strong front rolled into the area bringing bone-chilling temps for those used to life in the desert. The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called for...
First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at wind conditions The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday appeared first on KESQ.
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe breaks cold record; Lake wind advisory into Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
977wmoi.com
Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 9pm Tonight for Local Area
Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Quad Cities IA IL 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 IAZ089-099-ILZ025-026-034-035-MOZ009-010-250415- /O.EXT.KDVN.WW.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230126T0000Z/ Des Moines-Lee-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- Including the cities of Burlington, Fort Madison, Oquawka, Monmouth, Carthage, Macomb, Memphis, and Kahoka 215 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly linger into the Wednesday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California witness describes triangle-shaped object 500 feet overhead
A California witness at Riverside reported watching a southbound, triangle-shaped object, 500 feet overhead at 6:10 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theregistrysocal.com
Discovery Land Co. Acquires 96.84-Acre Development Site in Coachella Valley for $15MM
The sale of a large portion of land in the Inland Empire could point to new development in the region. According to public records, an entity linked to Discovery Land Co. purchased nearly 100 acres of land in the Coachella Valley for $15 million. The seller in the transaction was Crownhill Ranches Inc., an entity affiliated with John P. Powell.
NASA: California flood waters seen racing to the ocean from space
In recent weeks, California has been pounded by a number of storms, and NASA has released satellite photographs depicting flood water pouring toward the coast. Since December 26, more than 32 trillion gallons of precipitation have fallen, and numerous sections of the state have exceeded their annual precipitation total since October.
Comments / 1