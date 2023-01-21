ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

By Alina Lee, Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip.

UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m.

I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions.

According to COtrip , I-25 is now closed at Exit 94: Pueblo Boulevard, two miles south of Pueblo.

ORIGINAL STORY: I-25 south of Trinidad closed to New Mexico border

FRIDAY 1/20/2023 5:57 p.m.

I-25 southbound is closed south of Trinidad to the New Mexico border due to heavy snow and poor road conditions.

According to COtrip , the closure is from Exit 11: Santa Fe Trail to the end of I-25 (Trinidad) from Mile Point 11 to Mile Point 0. COtrip said detours were in place and drivers should expect heavy delays.

The snow system moving through Southern Colorado on Friday was particularly heavy in the southeastern region of the state, and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) had previously put commercial vehicle chain laws into place southbound around 4 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account .

Courtesy: COtrip

The interstate was completely closed just after 5 p.m. for that stretch of road.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo posted on Twitter just before 5 p.m. that I-25 was slick and snow-packed in Trinidad, with heavy snow continuing to fall. NWS said drivers should expect conditions to worsen overnight, with 6-8 inches of snow accumulating by mid-morning Saturday.

KXRM

KXRM

