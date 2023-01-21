Read full article on original website
kbbi.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
Alaska Democrats’ executive director pleads guilty to refusing booze test after DUI stop, but other criminal charges dismissed
Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, pleaded guilty last month to refusing to take a breathalyzer test after she was stopped last summer on suspicion of driving under the influence near Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula in July. She originally was charged with: Criminal Mischief 5 –...
radiokenai.com
Avalanche Warning Issued For Early Saturday
An avalanche bulletin has been issued for Turnagain Pass and the Kenai and Western Chugach Mountains effective Saturday, January 21. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center (CNFAIC) in Girdwood has issued a SPECIAL AVALANCHE BULLETIN for the following areas: Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake and Seward.
kdll.org
Following car wreck and insurance dispute, Soldotna teacher fights termination
Matt Fischer has been a PE coach at Skyview Middle School for more than two decades, and he considers himself a reliable presence in his students’ lives. “The kids know. I have never skipped a single rep in my life,” Fischer said. “No matter how hard the workout is, no matter how bad I feel. I will not skip it.”
