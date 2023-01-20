Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
Five Missouri inmates captured after escaping jail last week
Earlier this week, five inmates escaped from a jail in Farmington, Missouri, but authorities shared on Saturday that they had all been captured.
kbsi23.com
BREAKING: One inmate captured; four remain on the loose
FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Inmate Michael Wilkins has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Jan. 19, information was developed leading investigators to believe Wilkins was in Poplar Bluff. Today, members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins without incident.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
KMOV
Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges
Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
5 inmates at large after escaping jail through plumbing
FARMINGTON, Mo. — Federal agents have joined in the search for five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail on Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshals Service said it had joined the search for the five men and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture of each inmate.
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
Cops Hunt Five Inmates Who Escaped County Jail Through Plumbing Pipes
Multiple rewards are being offered for any information about the whereabouts of five inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday. The jailbirds were discovered missing during the 10 p.m. evening headcount, and upon investigation were seen on surveillance tape breaking into a secured cell and then escaping through a window before scaling the building to the roof and then disappearing down the large plumbing chase that houses the pipework of the jail. Rewards of $5,000 are being offered for inmates Kelly McSean, 52, who identifies as a woman who is serving time for sexual...
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
mymoinfo.com
3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody
(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident
(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Man injured after shooting at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured. Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at 3165 S. Kingshighway at the Conoco gas station, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
Traffic stop led to bust of multi-state crime ring, police say
Florissant police are crediting a minor traffic stop with uncovering a large, cross-country identity theft operation.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at police near I-70
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened to drivers on Wednesday at noon. Those lanes were shut down around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after officers shot and killed a suspect.
Comments / 0