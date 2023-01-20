ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash

David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
FENTON, MO
kbsi23.com

BREAKING: One inmate captured; four remain on the loose

FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Inmate Michael Wilkins has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Jan. 19, information was developed leading investigators to believe Wilkins was in Poplar Bluff. Today, members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department arrested Wilkins without incident.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break

(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to 16 years for murder, vehicle theft

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Division 14 of St. Louis County Circuit Court after entering blind guilty pleas to Murder 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action and Stealing a Motor Vehicle on February 25, 2022. Quentin Jackson, 40, admitted that on...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man sentenced to 12 years on felony drug charges

Scott Warren Hageman, 51, of Arnold has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for growing marijuana and manufacturing methamphetamine at a home on Pomme Road in Arnold. The home is near Lone Dell Elementary School, 2500 Tomahawk Drive, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Hageman pleaded guilty to...
ARNOLD, MO
TheDailyBeast

Cops Hunt Five Inmates Who Escaped County Jail Through Plumbing Pipes

Multiple rewards are being offered for any information about the whereabouts of five inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday. The jailbirds were discovered missing during the 10 p.m. evening headcount, and upon investigation were seen on surveillance tape breaking into a secured cell and then escaping through a window before scaling the building to the roof and then disappearing down the large plumbing chase that houses the pipework of the jail. Rewards of $5,000 are being offered for inmates Kelly McSean, 52, who identifies as a woman who is serving time for sexual...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody

(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Woman In Serious Car Accident

(St. Francois County) A woman from Bismarck was injured Monday afternoon in a one vehicle crash in St. Francois County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Parkway Drive at Joplin Drive, when a Saturn Vue driven by 36-year-old Elizabeth E. Smith traveled off the right edge of the road and struck a tree. Smith suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
BISMARCK, MO
5 On Your Side

Man injured after shooting at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured. Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at 3165 S. Kingshighway at the Conoco gas station, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

