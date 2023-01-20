Multiple rewards are being offered for any information about the whereabouts of five inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, Missouri, on Tuesday. The jailbirds were discovered missing during the 10 p.m. evening headcount, and upon investigation were seen on surveillance tape breaking into a secured cell and then escaping through a window before scaling the building to the roof and then disappearing down the large plumbing chase that houses the pipework of the jail. Rewards of $5,000 are being offered for inmates Kelly McSean, 52, who identifies as a woman who is serving time for sexual...

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO