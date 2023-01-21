Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Point guard transfer Grace Beasley steps up in big moments for Montana State women
BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley surveyed Montana’s women's basketball players in their press defense, and she saw her window. Dribbling toward halfcourt, she fired a baseball pass nearly three-quarters the length of the court with her left hand over the heads of all five Griz defenders. Leia Beattie was...
406mtsports.com
Matt Houk retains Taylor Els on Montana State volleyball coaching staff
BOZEMAN — Taylor Els, who recently completed her second season as an assistant coach with the Montana State volleyball program, will remain on the Bobcat staff, announced MSU’s newly hired head coach Matt Houk on Tuesday. “I am excited to be keeping Taylor here on staff at MSU,”...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton, Colby Wilson named Big Sky men’s athletes of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Following their conference-leading marks at the Bobcat Challenge, Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson received the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. On Saturday at the Bobcat Challenge, Hamilton won the...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
406mtsports.com
Duncan Hamilton, Chris Bianchini Highlight Track and Field’s Bobcat Challenge
BOZEMAN — The Montana State track and field team continued its upward trajectory with another solid slew of performances at their Bobcat Challenge meet on Friday and Saturday. Competing for the first time as a full team in the calendar year, the Bobcats hosted fellow Big Sky Conference program...
406mtsports.com
Jaydon Green breaks Montana hurdles record; Griz get two event wins in Moscow
There were event winners, school records and plenty of individual bests for the Montana track and field team this past weekend at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open in Moscow, Idaho. Jaydon Green added another piece to his legacy on Saturday. He ran a 7.86 in the final of the 60-meter...
406mtsports.com
Rocky's Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato ski to slalom victories
Rocky Mountain College skiers Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato claimed victories in the Predator Cup slalom competition at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman on Sunday. Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky placed second in the slalom. Johansson had a combined time of 1:18.11, and Sehlberg had a two-run time of 1:20.57.
