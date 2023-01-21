This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO