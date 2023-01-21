ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Matt Houk retains Taylor Els on Montana State volleyball coaching staff

BOZEMAN — Taylor Els, who recently completed her second season as an assistant coach with the Montana State volleyball program, will remain on the Bobcat staff, announced MSU’s newly hired head coach Matt Houk on Tuesday. “I am excited to be keeping Taylor here on staff at MSU,”...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news

This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky's Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato ski to slalom victories

Rocky Mountain College skiers Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato claimed victories in the Predator Cup slalom competition at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman on Sunday. Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky placed second in the slalom. Johansson had a combined time of 1:18.11, and Sehlberg had a two-run time of 1:20.57.
BOZEMAN, MT

