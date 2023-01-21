ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

One dead after shooting at north side bar

Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
HILLIARD, OH
10TV

Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Police identify gunman in Columbus pub shooting

COLUMBUS, OH – Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for a shooting that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue. 25-year-old Armando Flores is now wanted by the Columbus Police Department for the murder of Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez. On Monday, police were dispatched to the pub for the report of a shooting. Tirado-Gonzalez was struck by a single bullet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. At the time of the shooting, there were about six patrons in the bar when a fight broke The post Police identify gunman in Columbus pub shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Gahanna City Hall cleared after receiving bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gahanna City Hall is back open and operating normally after police had to investigate a bomb threat made to the building Tuesday. The building was evacuated shortly after noon after receiving the threat. A spokesperson with the city said the Gahanna Division of Police investigated the...
GAHANNA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim.  “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Licking County crash

McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have opened up a homicide investigation after a body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man’s body at the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

