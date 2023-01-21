Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on ScreenTed RiversColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
OUAB in the Kitchen offers variety of cooking skills to studentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
One dead after shooting at north side bar
Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
Police: 12-year-old among 4 juveniles arrested in stolen Kia
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of juveniles driving a stolen Kia was arrested in Hilliard last week. Residents called police Friday morning saying it looked like someone was going through cars in the area of Hilliard Davidson High School and the Hilliard Division of Police. “All juveniles, driving a...
Police find body amid search for missing person near Hilliard; homicide investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police found a person dead near Hilliard while they were in the area searching for a missing person Tuesday afternoon. According to police, detectives were in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road around 1:40 p.m. looking for a person...
Family mourn loss of CCS staff member killed in Central Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamika Summerville meant so much to so many people. The 25-year-old was an educator, a model and an entrepreneur. “She had just a good spirit just a glow,” said Kiesha Simpson, a family member of Jamika’s. On Tuesday 10TV attended a candlelight vigil for...
Police: 14-year-old suspected of fatally shooting teen girl, involved in high-speed chase in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl earlier this month, CrimeTracker 10's Lacey Crisp confirmed. Michael McCurdy, who police say also goes by “Mike Mike,” was arrested around 9:30 a.m. without incident in the North Linden area. According to court records, he’s charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Unique Prater.
Police identify gunman in Columbus pub shooting
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for a shooting that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue. 25-year-old Armando Flores is now wanted by the Columbus Police Department for the murder of Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez. On Monday, police were dispatched to the pub for the report of a shooting. Tirado-Gonzalez was struck by a single bullet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. At the time of the shooting, there were about six patrons in the bar when a fight broke The post Police identify gunman in Columbus pub shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a shooting Monday night on Columbus’ northeast side. Columbus police said the shooting took place on the 6100 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill. The man who was shot, who police identified as 51-year-old Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez, was […]
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Gahanna City Hall cleared after receiving bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gahanna City Hall is back open and operating normally after police had to investigate a bomb threat made to the building Tuesday. The building was evacuated shortly after noon after receiving the threat. A spokesperson with the city said the Gahanna Division of Police investigated the...
NBC4 Columbus
Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human trafficking and involuntary manslaughter
A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman. Man sentenced to up to 19 years in prison for human …. A man faces nearly two decades in prison for human trafficking and the fatal overdose of a Columbus woman.
Genoa Township police increasing efforts to crack down on speeding drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Genoa Township Police Department is calling for the community’s help to crack down on speeding. Police have received a large number of complaints from residents who live near Westerville Central High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. “We don't want to see something tragic happen,”...
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
Police find loaded gun in 16-year-old’s locker at London High School
LONDON, Ohio — A teen has been charged after authorities say they found a loaded handgun inside his locker at London High School last week. London Division of Police Chief Glenn Nicol says someone notified school administrators about the gun on Friday. Police searched the 16-year-old’s locker and found...
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
Columbus city leaders have new tools to fight crime in west Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city and community leaders said the Wedgewood Village Apartments is a place terrorized by crime, and this year, they are determined to change that. They are adding new crime-fighting technology as well as building confidence with people who live there. Just about everywhere you look at the Wedgewood, you will […]
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
Body found at west Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have opened up a homicide investigation after a body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man’s body at the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating […]
OSHP: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash after striking deer in Licking County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Licking County Monday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on state Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township. A Jeep Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Emma...
10TV
Columbus, OH
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
Comments / 4