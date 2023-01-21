COLUMBUS, OH – Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for a shooting that claimed the life of a 51-year-old man inside the Crazee Mule Pub and Grill on Cleveland Avenue. 25-year-old Armando Flores is now wanted by the Columbus Police Department for the murder of Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez. On Monday, police were dispatched to the pub for the report of a shooting. Tirado-Gonzalez was struck by a single bullet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. At the time of the shooting, there were about six patrons in the bar when a fight broke The post Police identify gunman in Columbus pub shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO