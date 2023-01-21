Nicolo Zaniolo left out of Roma squad to face Spezia amid interest from Tottenham with Serie A side prepared to accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £35million

Read full article on original website
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Crystal Palace in talks to sign 20-year-old midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from German side Stuttgart, with manager Patrick Vieira impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season
Crystal Palace are in talks to sign midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart. The 20-year-old is an energetic, holding player who joined Stuttgart from Juventus. The position has been identified as a key area to bolster by manager Patrick Vieira.
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
SAMI MOKBEL: Manchester United and Arsenal put on a game for the ages on Sunday as the Gunners won 3-2... English football needs this rivalry and it is starting to come to life between two teams on the rise
To apply a slogan synonymous with the red side of Merseyside: this meant more. Or at least it felt that way. There was noticeably more crunch in the tackle, distinctly more crisp in the pass. ‘What a game, it is a proper football match. This is retro Manchester United and...
Manchester United teenager Charlie Savage - the son of former Premier League footballer-turned-commentator Robbie - to join League One side Forest Green on loan for the rest of the season
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is joining League One side Forest Green on loan. Savage, the son of former Premier League midfielder Robbie, made his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Champions League game against Young Boys in December 2021 while his father was on commentary for BT Sport.
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Southampton have recalled defender Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa, as they look to bolster their chances of Premier League survival. The 26-year-old move to Villa Park in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but has made just four appearances for Villa. The Poland international has only...
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
Tottenham aim to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Pedro Porro TODAY - despite having a £32.5m bid rejected - with Spurs open to offering players in exchange as part of transfer
Tottenham want to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro today. Their offer of £32.5m has been rejected so far but talks will resume today over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return. Tottenham have made the Sporting defender their...
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
New West Ham signing Danny Ings is ruled OUT for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in his 20-minute cameo debut against Everton... with the £12m striker joining Gianluca Scamacca on the sidelines
West Ham are facing a frustrating spell without Danny Ings, after the January signing suffered a minor knee injury during his debut on Saturday. Manager David Moyes pushed for the £12million purchase after growing frustrated by his team's lack of goals but will not be able to call upon Ings for the next few weeks, Hammers sources have confirmed.
The FA renew their commitment to having BAME representation on England's coaching team for Euro 2024... but the position of highly-respected coach Chris Powell is uncertain amid talks of a change
The Football Association are set to renew their commitment of having BAME (black and minority ethnic) representation on England's backroom team for their Euro 2024 campaign. However, Sportsmail understands the position of highly respected assistant coach Chris Powell, who has been an integral part of the senior set-up since 2019, is uncertain heading into the European Championships.
DANIEL MATTHEWS: A chance to rebuild and a celebration for Harry Kane - but Tottenham's win over Fulham still shows glaring issues for Antonio Conte to tackle
From the rubble of defeat, with the crisis summit over but sirens still blaring around north London, Tottenham cobbled together the first few bricks on which to build. Or rebuild. The campaign begins now. ‘This has to be a starting point for us,’ Antonio Conte insisted after his side held...
Borussia Dortmund 'will offer £130m-rated Jude Bellingham a SPECTACULAR deal amid Liverpool, Man City and Real Madrid interest - and could make him the highest-paid star in the club's history if he stays'
Borussia Dortmund are making a 'spectacular plan' to offer Jude Bellingham a 'historic' deal in a final attempt to persuade him to stay, according to reports in Germany. The English superstar, 19, is one of the best up-and-coming players in world football, with European giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid interested in signing him.
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
New woe for Everton as Tottenham bid to hijack move for Arnaut Danjuma, with Villarreal star heading to London for talks - AFTER he agreed a loan deal with the Toffees and passed a medical but DIDN'T sign the documents
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Vila-real. The turmoil around Everton continues to grow with the Toffees set to miss out on transfer target Arnaut Danjuma to Tottenham. The Merseysiders looked in pole position to secure a loan deal for the Villarreal forward after agreeing terms...
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
