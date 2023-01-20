ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover

Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
The Associated Press

From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq

RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
kalkinemedia.com

Juventus share price slides after 15-point penalty

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled around 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, dealing a blow to its short-term sporting prospects and its reputation. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club,...
chatsports.com

Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
sportszion.com

Italy’s Juventus docked 15 points by Italian federation for illegal transfer dealings

Juventus are piling on to their miseries after relentlessly hitting back due to stressful performance and now are facing subsequent punishment following bizarre spending and financial mishmash. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has made some serious decisions over financial conduct with the Seria A clubs and punished Juventus brutally after...
Yardbarker

Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football

The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...

