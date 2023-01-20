Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
chatsports.com
Half a million angry Juventus fans cancel their Sky and DAZN subscriptions in protest at the club being docked 15 points following probe into their transfer dealings... with the stunt to cost the broadcasters £136MILLION in turnover
Around 500,000 frustrated Juventus supporters have scrapped their TV sport subscriptions in protest against their club's 15-point deduction. The Italian giants were docked 15 points by an Italian court after an investigation into their transfer dealings, which also saw Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici handed a two-and-a-half-year ban for his role.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Haaland beats Ronaldo and co., Benzema 5th highest, Arsenal 50: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Man Utd fans rage at David de Gea as goalkeeper makes bizarre decision before Nketiah winner in Arsenal clash
MANCHESTER UNITED fans were left furious and baffled in equal measure by David de Gea's decision late on against Arsenal. The Red Devils travelled to North London knowing that a win would narrow the gap at the top to five points. But with the score level at 2-2 late on,...
Pele’s business manager has blasted claims the soccer legend died broke after his entourage took advantage of him
SOCCER legend Pele’s business manager has blasted claims he died broke after his entourage took advantage of him. Known as “O Rei” or the King of Football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento died aged 82 last month after battling colon cancer. Since then, rumors have been swirling about...
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
From Ronaldo to Rashford, how Ten Hag transformed Man United
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — After two games of the season Manchester United sat at the foot of the Premier League with no points and a goal difference of -5. Roll the clock forward five months and manager Erik ten Hag has turned the club’s fortunes around to the point that a win against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday will spark genuine belief that an unlikely title challenge is on.
Soccer-Ronaldo fails to score on debut as Al Nassr beat Al Ettifaq
RIYADH, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Anderson Talisca earned Al Nassr a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq on Sunday, but the fans that turned up to Mrsool Park in droves to see Cristiano Ronaldo in action were left disappointed after he was unable to mark his Saudi Pro league debut with a goal.
Factbox-Soccer-What next for Juventus after 15-point penalty?
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Juventus (JUVE.MI) have been hit with a 15-point penalty over their transfer dealings, leaving the most successful club in Serie A history facing a struggle to qualify for next season's European competitions.
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. excels in Saudi Arabia, playing alongside athletes two years older at renowned academy
Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing the center attraction and being the alma mater is nothing new to the footballing world as the phenomenon is always in the spotlight and now Cristiano Jr. is not too far behind from following the footsteps of his father. Cristiano Jr. is reportedly taking down boys of...
Manchester United battling PSG for signature of Brazilian wonderkid: report
Both sides are hoping to add attacking talent to their squads as they target silverware this season
kalkinemedia.com
Juventus share price slides after 15-point penalty
MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Juventus tumbled around 10% on Monday after Italian soccer authorities docked the club 15 points for its transfer dealings, dealing a blow to its short-term sporting prospects and its reputation. Juventus, who have won the Italian league more times than any other club,...
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
Yardbarker
Premier League: Liverpool Reportedly Could Let €70M Rated Talent Leave, PSG Cited Among Interested Clubs
Lionel Messi’s future remains in the air and should the 35-year-old leave the French capital, there’s a hole in the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Additionally, Neymar Jr.’s exit rumors always surface during the summer. PSG will likely be in the market for another forward. However, the amount they’ll...
sportszion.com
Italy’s Juventus docked 15 points by Italian federation for illegal transfer dealings
Juventus are piling on to their miseries after relentlessly hitting back due to stressful performance and now are facing subsequent punishment following bizarre spending and financial mishmash. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has made some serious decisions over financial conduct with the Seria A clubs and punished Juventus brutally after...
Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to retire at end of season aged 41 with AC Milan star struggling to keep fit with knee injuries
ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC is reportedly set to retire at the end of the season. The AC Milan star, 41, has been recovering from a knee operation since last summer. He is hoping to return for the Italian side's Champions League last-16 tie with Tottenham. But he is expected to miss the...
Yardbarker
Sassuolo CEO says Juventus punishment could harm Italian football
The CEO of Sassuolo, Giovanni Carnevali, has commented on Juventus’ 15-point deduction by the FIGC and reckons it is not good for the Italian game. Juve has just been docked the points as a punishment for their use of capital gains, which will seriously affect their season. Max Allegri’s...
Tottenham to make incredible Nicolo Zaniolo swap deal, incensing Roma chief: report
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo is forcing a move to north London, with one Roma director slamming the attacker for his behaviour
Comments / 0