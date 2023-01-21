ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO