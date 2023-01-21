Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell shares highlights of first year in office

Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell shares updates in his ‘State of the City’ address. Shannon Ballew

WOODSTOCK — Woodstock has seen significant growth and changes in the past year, and city officials have made progress on projects that will continue to reshape the town, Mayor Michael Caldwell told local business representatives and residents Friday.

In his State of the City address, Caldwell reviewed accomplishments from the past year and gave a preview of 2023 at IN WDSTK’s Friday breakfast meeting.

“I’m very proud to say that Woodstock is stronger today than it was a year ago. From crime rates to the unemployment rate, from transportation projects to relationships with governments and the private sector, our city’s metrics are rapidly improving and we are continuing toward record success,” Caldwell said. “The state of our city is stronger than ever, and our best days still lie ahead.”

Woodstock’s crime rate reduced by 12.5% from 2021 to 2022, Caldwell said, continuing a trend of declining crime even as the city’s population grows. Woodstock was ranked the 12th safest city in Georgia by Safewise.

“Our city is a reliable, safe destination to live, work and play and it is getting safer thanks to the outstanding work of Woodstock’s finest,” the mayor said.

Woodstock Police Department also saw new leadership last year — Chief Robert Jones was sworn into office in March, after former Chief Calvin Moss retired.

To help recruit officers and address police staffing challenges agencies all over the country are facing, Woodstock raised starting officer pay by 26%, the largest single pay increase in the city’s history, Caldwell said.

Woodstock also took important steps in road projects, the mayor said. The city is working on the first phase of its Highway 92 and Neese Road project, and is “nearing completion” on its Hub Transformation project, which includes a new roundabout at Towne Lake Parkway and Mill Street as well as converting Mill Street from a one-way to a two-way street, Caldwell said. The city expects the Hub project will improve traffic on seven major roads.

Last year, the city of Woodstock approved an agreement with Woodstock City Partners for the long planned, $100 million City Center project. The public-private partnership involves the city funding public infrastructure for the project, including a 647 space parking deck.

As part of the project the city is expected to break ground on realigning Chambers and East Main streets this quarter, Caldwell said.

“This will be nothing short of transformational for Woodstock,” he said of the City Center.

The city saw three million visits to downtown Woodstock last year, Caldwell said, and issued 350 new business licenses. According to the city, in five years business revenue grew from $2.2 billion in 2017 to $3.2 billion in 2021.

One of Caldwell’s proudest first-year accomplishments, he said, was the city council’s growth boundary agreement with Cherokee County, a map with mutually-agreed boundaries in which the city will grow. The city and county are working together “more efficiently than ever,” Caldwell said, after officials previously disputed over annexations, including a 2019 lawsuit.

Woodstock in 2023

The mayor said his priorities for 2023 fall into three categories: expanding Woodstock’s parks and trails, bringing new, high-paying jobs to the city, and making homeownership more accessible among residents.

Last week, the city received approval from GDOT for right-of-way acquisition to complete a trail connection planned from Noonday Creek Trail into Cobb County. The combined trail will stretch from Woodstock to the Silver Comet Trail “and beyond,” Caldwell said, and the city’s portion is expected to be done in 2024.

Woodstock’s budget for the upcoming SPLOST includes over $8 million for the first phase of the planned over 100 acre Little River Park, the mayor said, and council members hope to see groundbreaking soon. A timeline for construction was not yet available.

“In a city as active as Woodstock, these offerings are genuine game changers. Transformative trail connections like these and generational park offerings like a 100-plus acre Little River Park are going to stand as investments and gifts to our children, and our children’s children,” he said.

Caldwell and other city leaders are aiming to diversify the local economy, he said.

The mayor, who also is an owner of the digital products agency Black Airplane in downtown Woodstock, directly asked business owners in surrounding areas to relocate into the city.

“To every Woodstocker who owns a business outside of town, it’s time to work a little closer to home,” he said. “For both new and existing Woodstock businesses alike, we’re intent on making sure that our city, like our state, is the number one for business.”

To ensure financial stability and sustainability, housing inventory is needed for aspiring homeowners, Caldwell said.

While the city has engaged in a housing study, the mayor asked city council members to continue to “explore creative ways” to meet the demand for affordable housing.

Caldwell said a proposal in the Georgia General Assembly would prohibit local governments from making distinctions between how they permit rental and owned properties. The mayor asked residents to talk to their state representatives to allow for local control on the issue.

“We’d be required to view a condo building and apartment complex as if it were the same product,” he said. “It’s not just inaccurate, it also destroys our ability to build a financially sustainable community.”

In closing remarks, Caldwell promised that he and his family will continue to dedicate themselves to the city.

“We have built a place that people want to be. We must now set out to build a place that will last,” he said.