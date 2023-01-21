Read full article on original website
BBC
Children punched and hit over the head in care homes rated ‘good’
Children in care were punched, locked out naked and had vinegar poured on cuts, according to reports that were filed over three years before the homes were finally shut. A BBC investigation has learned more than 100 concerns were logged at the Doncaster children's homes, which retained a "good" Ofsted rating.
BBC
NHS strikes: Nurses reject Welsh government one-off payment
A nurses' union has rejected a Welsh government proposal to head-off strike action with a one-off payment to workers. Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it is not "prepared to discuss any further" the proposal made this month. Last week the RCN announced a new round of strikes, due to...
BBC
Labour urges probe into claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan guarantee
Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan guarantee, weeks before the then-PM recommended him for the role. The Sunday Times says Richard Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000 for...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
BBC
'Racism makes it harder for me to find a place to rent'
Zara was due to move in three days' time when she received a message from her new landlord. "Your picture was fake," he said in an email. He said her photo showed "blonde hair and white skin". "Actually you are Indian, with black hair and brown skin," he wrote. Zara...
BBC
Rushden boy's organs used to save others after choking death
A mother whose 10-year-old son died after choking on a sweet said his organs were used to save four lives. Quintis Gouws, from Rushden, Northamptonshire, died in October after being taken to hospital. Odette Green said the family was left "devastated" and remained in shock but added other people could...
BBC
Mark Drakeford accused of being 'in denial' on NHS
Mark Drakeford was accused of being in denial about the state of the NHS when opposition leaders rounded on him on Tuesday. In the Senedd, the first minister was tackled over long ambulance response times, the condition of some NHS buildings and workers' pay. Despite the pressure it was under,...
BBC
Ulster women's rugby: Five ways to help province end gripping, long-term crisis
"My nephew is Under-13, playing county [GAA] and they have a nutrition seminar. That's Under-13s. This is senior provincial rugby." Grace Davitt was coming to the end of an impassioned analysis of the perennial problems surrounding the Ulster women's team when she made the comparison to the scope of preparation carried out by her nephew's GAA team.
BBC
Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change
A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
BBC
Steve Phillips: Welsh Rugby Union boss says sorry but wants to stay at helm
Chief executive Steve Phillips says he believes he is the man to lead the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) after apologising following accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny. A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU. Phillips, who...
BBC
Richard Sharp: Who is the BBC chairman?
Richard Sharp has been the chairman of the BBC since February 2021. As chairman of the BBC's board, he is in charge of upholding and protecting the BBC's independence and ensuring the BBC fulfils its mission to inform, educate and entertain, among other things. A former banker, the 66-year-old earns...
Johnny Sexton criticises RFU for lowering tackle height for amateurs
Ireland’s head coach and captain have expressed their disapproval for the RFU’s new tackle directive for amateurs but England’s are more supportive
BBC
Amazon strikes: Workers claim their toilet breaks are timed
BBC business reporter & BBC employment correspondent. Amazon workers are staging the first ever UK strike on Wednesday against the online giant in a protest over pay. Around 300 staff walked out at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, the GMB union said, over what they called a "derisory" 5% pay rise to £10.50 an hour.
BBC
Leicester firm fined after worker crushed by glass
A company has been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after a worker was left with life-changing injuries when a pallet of glass fell on top of him. Andrew Potts, from Nottingham, broke his neck in five places in the incident at a depot in Lichfield, Staffordshire, on 30 September 2016.
BBC
Northern leaders want levelling up to be enshrined in law
The concept of levelling up should be "hard wired" into UK law to help close the gap in living standards, northern leaders have said. The mayors and council leaders said the current system that sees towns and cities bidding for government cash was "unfair" and should be scrapped. They will...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
BBC
Rufus McLean: Glasgow Warriors sack Scotland full-back after domestic abuse guilty plea
Glasgow Warriors have terminated the contract of Rufus McLean after the Scotland wing pleaded guilty in court to domestic abuse. The Boston-born 22-year-old, who has three caps for his country, had his sentence deferred after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Warriors have now ended his contract as his...
