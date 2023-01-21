ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
