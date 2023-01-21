Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against Thomas, who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State. He was one of State’s top receivers and expected to take a prominent role in Georgia’s offense. Thomas also was charged with misdemeanor battery/family violence. A police report says he bruised the girl’s bicep and caused abrasions to her shins. Thomas says he never struck her.
Michigan RB Blake Corum says Camaro stolen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Police records show Corum’s camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16. Corum tweeted Tuesday that his parents bought the car for him after he graduated from high school. Corum’s car was stolen shortly after he made a relatively surprising decision to return to play as a senior for the Wolverines.
Harkless scores 28, leads UNLV past Wyoming 86-72
LAS VEGAS — Led by Elijah Harkless' 28 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 86-72. The Rebels improved to 13-7 with the victory and the Cowboys fell to 6-14.
