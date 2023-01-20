VNA Hospice NWI’s Kibble Kitchen program makes best days possible by keeping seniors and their beloved pets together

Read full article on original website
valpo.life
A Heart for Hospice: Celebrating Sylvia
Sylvia Komyatte is remembered and celebrated today and her impact is just as immeasurable as ever. Funeral services were held today and an internment will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery in South Bend, IN, in the afternoon on Tuesday, January 24. Komyatte’s journey with HCA began nearly four decades...
Seven years of All About the Girls
Started in 2015, All About the Girls was created by GreatNews.Life’s Jenny Craig-Brown to spotlight strong, influential women. As we prepare to select and honor a new group of honorees, GreatNews.Life would like to highlight the events and the honorees from the past seven years. 2015 Year One: Inaugural...
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 26 – 29
While the weather may try to disagree, it’s still winter in the Region, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate that fact this weekend! From ice skating in Valpo, cozy band performances in Chesterton, Crown Point, and Hobart, to La Porte’s weekend-long WinterFest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
The Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos announce grand opening details for their new hotel at Four Winds South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 23, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that their new 23-story hotel tower at Four Wind South Bend will open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Media attended a preview of the hotel today and the new structure features 317 rooms including 83 suites, as well as Cedar Spa, Edgewater Café, Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center, an outdoor swimming pool on the third floor, and terraces with spectacular views. Four Winds Casinos also announced that the first live musical performance at Four Winds South Bend’s new Ribbon Town Conference and Event Center will feature Parmalee, one of Country Music’s most successful acts, on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show start at $59 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, January 27 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
