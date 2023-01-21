Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Related
Stacey Abrams adviser said burning police car, smashing windows isn't 'violence' after anti-cop chaos
A top adviser at a Stacey Abrams-founded nonprofit defended Atlanta anti-cop rioters, saying burning a police car and smashing windows is not 'violence.'
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves closely followed true crime and missing persons news and once reported a sighting of a woman who vanished.
Al Sharpton doubles down on Tawana Brawley rape accusation hoax: ‘Should I apologize?’
Rev. Al Sharpton told PBS he would not apologize for promoting false rape allegations in 1987, in one of the most controversial cases in his career.
LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car
Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Michigan police arrest two in cold case involving headless body
The U.S. Marshals Service have made two arrests involving a headless man in Michigan who was found in a field under snow in 1997, and more arrests might be possible.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Missing Ohio architect killed in Mexico with fiancee
A DNA test has reportedly confirmed the identity of Cincinnati architect Jose Gutiérrez as one of four people found buried next to a bullet-ridden vehicle in Mexico last week.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Yakima gunman goes on the run after killing 3 at Circle K, kills himself: 'we don't have a motive'
A gunman remained at large after killing at least three people in an apparent "random" shooting at a Circle K convenience store in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday.
Mass shooting at Oakland, California, gas station happened during filming of music video: report
A mass shooting at a Valero gas station in Oakland, California that left one dead and seven others injured happened while a music video was being filmed, reports say.
Dr. Baden on Ghislaine Maxwell's claim Jeffrey Epstein was murdered: 'Strangulation' was more likely
Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss why Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy points to homicide rather than suicide.
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Nonbinary teacher boasts on changing students' genders without parents knowing: 'They need protection'
A nonbinary California teacher admitted to socially transitioning students without parents' knowledge in an interview with the New York Times.
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
Biden's classified doc scandal has 'makings of a potential cover-up' that could put US 'at risk': Rep. Comer
Rep. James Comer issued a stark warning over the Biden classified document scandal, telling 'Sunday Morning Futures' the alleged mishandling could really be a 'potential cover-up.'
Fox News
942K+
Followers
4K+
Post
729M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0