As the second semester has begun, a new bathroom policy has been put in place with the goal of combatting a plethora of issues reported by teachers and students last semester. Due to the misuse of the previous method of the pass, teachers noticed long gaps in students’ trips to the bathroom. This created a line and long wait to go to the bathroom, causing lessened concentration and understanding of classes. Last semester’s method made use of a sheet to track the students’ trips to the bathroom. This worked for the most part, but was also found to be susceptible to being taken advantage of and misused.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO