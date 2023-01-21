Read full article on original website
Michael Agnew
4d ago
of course they deny it! and I just saw on TV tonight undercover footage of school teachers in superintendents around the country who's saying they're teaching CRT but using code words to do so.
17
LJWR
4d ago
Deny deny deny. I'm glad my kids are all grown and most of the grandkids are young adults with the exception of 3 of them. Homeschool. These "new pronouns" are a form of rebellion or getting attention at any cost and the facilitators of this nonsense don't have a lick of common sense. 🤔
11
Jesspocolypse
4d ago
How about abc’s and 123’s … school is about not LBGTQ’s or straight or whatever just teach the curriculum
20
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining ExperienceMadocGilbert, AZ
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!
The founding fathers quote the idea that all citizens should be treated equally. The young are not living to become old. "The department understands the importance of community policing, and will continue to listen to the needs of our community." - Harry Grizzle Chief of Police.
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
kjzz.org
Maricopa county attorney hopes for speedy, transparent review of death-penalty protocols
Executions are on hold in Arizona until a governor-ordered review of death penalty protocols is complete. The state’s attorney general issued the moratorium last week. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Tuesday that she respects the effort and hopes the process is speedy and transparent. Families often wait decades for state and federal appeals to play out.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
kjzz.org
You've heard of first responders. Now meet Maricopa County's last responders
We’re all familiar with first responders, but what about last responders? Maybe you’re thinking of funeral workers or hospice providers. Last responders also include those who investigate the thousands of unexplained, sometimes violent deaths, that occur in Maricopa County each year. This is a story about a team...
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
LAVEEN VILLAGE, Ariz. (AP) — During seventh grade at Phoenix Indian School, Pershlie Ami signed up to go on what the school called an “outing” — promoted as opportunities for Native American students to earn spending money off campus. They were opportunities — for cheap labor. Ami said most people have no idea that the […]
casarevista.com
BREAKING: New Bathroom Pass Policy Instituted at Casa Grande; administration hopes to combat issues of previous semester
As the second semester has begun, a new bathroom policy has been put in place with the goal of combatting a plethora of issues reported by teachers and students last semester. Due to the misuse of the previous method of the pass, teachers noticed long gaps in students’ trips to the bathroom. This created a line and long wait to go to the bathroom, causing lessened concentration and understanding of classes. Last semester’s method made use of a sheet to track the students’ trips to the bathroom. This worked for the most part, but was also found to be susceptible to being taken advantage of and misused.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence
Street signs and a doormat posted outside former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office refer to him as “Sheriff Joe.” He hasn’t held the position in six years, but he still sometimes slips into the present tense. “I am the sheriff for this county,” Arpaio said in an October interview, before switching back to speaking […] The post Joe Arpaio lost four elections and his coveted county sheriff job — but not his lasting influence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
AZFamily
New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a cop
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering optimism, hope and even some hacks to encourage you to overcome imposter syndrome and give their training program a chance. They've even beefed up their recruitment marketing, showcasing motivating videos and photos on their website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How many Republican voters in Maricopa County chose Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake?
When Kari Lake lost the Arizona governor’s race in November, political experts generally agreed it was because she alienated Republican-leaning voters. A new analysis puts hard numbers on that phenomenon, showing Maricopa County voters who backed GOP candidates in less prominent races shunned Lake. Those decisions made a profound...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
