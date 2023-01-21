ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Bachelor’: How Producers Decide on Those Silly Fake Job Titles

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Viewers who have been watching The Bachelor and Bachelorette for a long time know that contestants’ job titles appear onscreen. The description appears as they introduce themselves or give ITM (in the moment) interviews. Sometimes their job descriptions are real, other times, they include something like “hipster” or “meatball enthusiast.” Here’s how producers decide what labels to hand out and why some contestants get fake job titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtZ9H_0kM6AAGo00
Tiara Soleim and Ben Higgins during ‘The Bachelor’ Season 20 | Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Contestants often have fake on-screen job titles

When contestants on The Bachelor and Bachelorette exit the limo , a few words listing their name, age, and occupation flash across the screen. However, fans who have been watching the show for a while have probably realized that the description doesn’t always include their real job.

For example, Jonathan Treece appeared as a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette . Producers listed his occupation as “Tickle Monster.” However, Jonathan is actually a doctor — more specifically, a physician practicing family medicine.

While speaking with E! News back in 2017, former host Chris Harrison explained the Tickle Monster’s odd job description. “[Jonathan] is an accomplished doctor, which should be enough. But you’re gonna remember him as the Tickle Monster. I think what we realized is, let’s have a little more fun with the labeling because that’s who you’re going to remember these guys as.”

Here’s how producers decide on what jobs to list

The Bachelor franchise certainly takes creative liberties when describing contestants’ jobs. Fans might be wondering why exactly they do this on the show.

“The idea is for the viewer to quickly get a sense of who this person is by glancing at what we call the lower-third chyron. And oftentimes, their occupation will do that — ‘dentist,’ for example, or ‘weatherman,'” an unnamed producer told Entertainment Weekly in 2018.

“However, so many traditional monikers have been replaced with terms like ‘consultant’ and ‘sales director.’ What do these even mean, really? So, we decided a few years back to make an effort to not just be satisfied with ‘consultants’ and ‘entrepreneurs,'” he continued.

Related

‘The Bachelorette’: Stylists Considerations From Fantasy Suites to Rose Ceremonies

The producer used twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, who competed on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor , as an example. “[In those cases] who they are is defined less by [how] they make a living and more by some other dominant trait.”

“Haley and Emily, the twins from Ben’s season, are a good example. They were working in a club as bottle servers/cocktail waitresses, and while this is an occupation that people can easily digest, it didn’t seem to identify them. They were twins before anything else. And thus they were both ‘twin’ on the show.”

Do contestants get angry about their job title changes?

Some fans may also wonder if job descriptions such as “tickle monster,” “twin,” “queen,” or “free spirit” upset contestants on The Bachelor and Bachelorette . However, producers generally try to talk with contestants before the show premieres.

Still, contestants do complain occasionally. “We try to work with them to figure it out in advance, but it does happen,” the unnamed producer told EW.

“It’s more common with men, who can be surprised that we don’t just give the OK to every person who would like to be called an ‘entrepreneur.’ That occupation seems to be the catchall for ‘I really don’t know what I’m doing with my life, but this sure sounds cool.'”

The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
msn.com

Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

266K+
Followers
126K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy