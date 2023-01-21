ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Casting for ‘The Traitors’ Deserves a Pulitzer Prize

By Justin Kirkland
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2fmw_0kM69rD500
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Peacock

I was raised on Game Show Network—specifically during that period when the network wasn’t sure if it wanted to reboot old shows or just show reruns of the beloved programs of yesteryear.

I spent my summers invested in the latter. Match Game and What’s My Line? were my favorites because they came preloaded with a cast of characters: big personalities like Brett Somers and Charles Nelson Reilly. I used to think about how fun it would be to grow up in the ’70s and riff with Brett over our matching answers.

No attempts at rebooting these classics could recreate the magic of those old series, and then soon after, around the turn of the millennium, the literal game shifted entirely.

You had the emergence of Survivor and Big Brother and The Bachelor , and the reality TV era was birthed. The OGs cleared the way, then came the observational ones like the Real Housewives franchises , followed by spin-offs of those, and now we’re over 20 years deep into the revolution and drowning in reality TV. Standing out is difficult. Making a legitimate impression is even harder. But The Traitors Peacock’s adaptation of the conniving U.K. series—has managed to do it, thanks in no small part to the people playing it.

The premise of The Traitors is as follows: you have a group of 20 contestants who come into a Scottish mansion, tasked with identifying which three of their fellow contestants are “murdering” the others. The way that it deviates from the U.K. version is that Peacock has gone through the reality TV oeuvre and plucked out a few favorites to compete alongside the “normal” lot. Big Brother ’s Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore are in the mix, along with Survivor ’s Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa, Real Housewives ’ Brandi Glanville, and T he Bachelor ’s Arie Luyendyk Jr .

What the show delivers is a real-life game of Clue , with Calafiore, Fields, and newcomer Christian De La Torre in the murderer positions, scheming and twisting the minds of fellow contestants in hopes of picking them off one by one. Whoever survives eventually takes home a six-figure cash prize.

After a quarter-century of reality TV shows, The Traitors is a welcome entry, considering that lately we’ve been dabbling in series’ like The Masked Singer , where a panel of judges including Jenny McCarthy guess earnestly that Barack Obama is moonlighting as a singer inside a “Squiggly Monster” costume. It’s bleak out here. But The Traitors is more akin to an interactive whodunit. And what really sells the series are the personalities.

We’re deep enough into the reality TV era that a lot of that “reality TV show star” stigma has faded. Some of these people have been on our TVs for decades now.

I mean, in 2005, Cirie Fields was a nurse in Connecticut. Jump forward 18 years and four seasons of Survivor , and she’s regarded as one of the best players to have played the game. Almost 15 years ago, Rachel Reilly was a waitress with a chemistry degree who has since been on eight different seasons of five different reality shows. Shows like The Challenge and The Traitors have taken stock of the characters from the past 25 years and identified how much of a staple they’ve become in pop culture.

As a result, we have… almost a reunion to catch up with the people who’ve defined the genre, from the competitive giants like Survivor and The Bachelor to the Bravo universe’s Brandi Glanville, and even Below Deck ’s Kate Chastain begrudgingly joining the cast.

While I was watching it, it dawned on me that these people are the new crop of old standbys. Knowing good and well that Brett Somers and Paul Lynde are doing somersaults in their graves, the stars of reality TV have come to occupy that space. I can’t imagine sharing jokes with Rachel Reilly on a sound stage, but there’s something equally alluring about being backstabbed by her. Reality TV has created the excitement to play among this pseudo-celebrities, and The Traitors brings that to life.

Admittedly, 2023 is a hell of a lot more demanding for its TV stars than 1979 was. The Traitors is far more grueling than Match Game ever was (unless I missed an episode where Richard Dawson pushed a barrel worth $5,000 up a hill to meet Gene Rayburn). But that’s just how the era goes now.

Reality TV has trudged its way forward becoming a regular staple in our TV library, and The Traitors has shown up to celebrate the pieces of reality TV that bring us back every season: extreme stunts, high money stakes, and people you’d love to be murdered by.

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More

After a wolf-filled January, Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
TheDailyBeast

After One Episode, ‘The Bachelor’ Already Has a Racism Scandal

Bachelor Nation will never know peace. We’re just one episode into The Bachelor Season 27, and Zach Shallcross’ frontrunner—24-year-old Texas native Greer Blitzer—is already apologizing for the franchise’s latest racism scandal. She posted her apology Tuesday via Instagram Stories, writing that she “used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween.”Like most Bachelor-related scandals, this one’s apparently been brewing online for a while. Months ago, a Reddit user posted screenshots that appeared to display the future contestant defending another student who’d worn blackface, as well an image in which she wore a...
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.
ETOnline.com

Amanda Bynes Is 'Really Excited' to Reunite With 'All That' Co-Stars at '90s Con

'90s kids, this one's for you! Amanda Bynes is set to reunite with some of her All That co-stars at the upcoming '90s Con. According to People, Bynes will be joined by Nickelodeon co-stars Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg at the upcoming event, which will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center from March 17 to 19.
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg addresses Till Oscars snub live on The View moments after nominations

Academy board member Whoopi Goldberg isn't happy about her long-gestating Emmett Till movie's absence on the 2023 Oscar nominations list. The Oscar-winning Ghost actress — who sits on the group's Board of Governors representing the Actors Branch alongside Rita Wilson and Marlee Matlin — addressed the Academy's failure to recognize director Chinonye Chukwu's Till for any awards on Tuesday morning while she kicked off a live episode of The View hours after the nominations announcement.
Page Six

‘RHOSLC’ cast on chopping block as show heads for major Season 4 shakeup

PARK CITY, Utah — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is getting a shakeup — and it’s not just because of Jen Shah’s legal problems. Page Six can exclusively reveal that the Bravo franchise is looking to recast three of their Utah “Housewives,” one of which is obviously Shah, who is heading to prison for over six years next month. “They held auditions in the fall,” one participant tells us. “They were looking to replace three of them. They hadn’t decided if some of the ‘friends of’ would be promoted or if they’d find new talent.” We’re told Meredith Marks, Heather Gay,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Closer Weekly

Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast

For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
146K+
Followers
39K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy