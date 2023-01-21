ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myers Flat, CA

krcrtv.com

Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka

A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids

Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update] Traffic Congested on Samoa Bridge After a Rear-End Collision

Traffic is backing up on Highway 255 due to a traffic collision on the Samoa Bridge on the east side of Tuluwat Island just before 3 p.m. on January 24. Scanner traffic indicates that a Danco pickup truck rear-ended a Honda, causing the Honda to partially block the lane. Please avoid the area if possible.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road

At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
LOLETA, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article

Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
ARCATA, CA
mendofever.com

Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision

A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected

A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
COVELO, CA
kymkemp.com

Clifford Roy Wilson: ‘An amazing fisherman and hunter’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Clifford Roy Wilson, of Klamath...
FORTUNA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

April opening planned for Fort Bragg taproom

FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/22/23 —North Coast Brewing’s longtime co-brewmaster has purchased a building in Fort Bragg’s historic downtown to brew and sell his own beer, surprising his coworkers and local beer aficionados. “This will be beer you can’t get anywhere else. “Taprooms are big in other parts...
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”

WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

COVID, Flu, and Winter Weather Create Perfect Storm for Local ER, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Creates New Incident Command Center

Heavy rain and high winds inundated Humboldt County at the start of the new year, bringing with it an increase in hospital visits as another rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory ailments joined the party, creating a problematic set of circumstances for healthcare providers. The past two weeks have been particularly difficult for caregivers who are fielding all manner of medical emergencies, as well as a new COVID-19 Omicron variant nick-named “The Kraken,” which has contributed to an uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In response, administrators at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka established an Incident Command Center to deal with the crisis.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

February Arts Alive Events, Sponsored by Redwood Capital Bank, Announced

Powerful Fragility reflects our relationship to the environment and how we explore the intersection of art, biology and spirituality, a growing movement in contemporary art. Bridging the ecological philosophies of Alexander Von Humboldt and the earth art and women’s art movements of the 60s and 70s and the environmental movement of today, this exhibition asks the question: How are we part of nature’s web?
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Sponsors Hosts 4th Annual Blood Drive

Humboldt Sponsors will be hosting its fourth annual blood drive Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Northern California Community Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Ave., Eureka. “This is an important way for our organization to help meet the critical blood supply needs of our local community,” stated...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight

At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

