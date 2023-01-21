Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
kymkemp.com
One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka
A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
kymkemp.com
Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?
At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below.
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids
Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Traffic Congested on Samoa Bridge After a Rear-End Collision
Traffic is backing up on Highway 255 due to a traffic collision on the Samoa Bridge on the east side of Tuluwat Island just before 3 p.m. on January 24. Scanner traffic indicates that a Danco pickup truck rear-ended a Honda, causing the Honda to partially block the lane. Please avoid the area if possible.
kymkemp.com
Tree Takes Out Power to Locals and Blocks Hookton Road
At about 4:15 p.m., a tree fell across Hookton Road north of Loleta taking out PG&E power lines and completely blocking the road. According to PG&E, about 67 customers are currently without electricity. They are estimating it will be 7:25 p.m. before power is restored. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article
Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
mendofever.com
Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
mendofever.com
Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected
A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
kymkemp.com
Clifford Roy Wilson: ‘An amazing fisherman and hunter’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Clifford Roy Wilson, of Klamath...
The Mendocino Voice
April opening planned for Fort Bragg taproom
FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/22/23 —North Coast Brewing’s longtime co-brewmaster has purchased a building in Fort Bragg’s historic downtown to brew and sell his own beer, surprising his coworkers and local beer aficionados. “This will be beer you can’t get anywhere else. “Taprooms are big in other parts...
The Mendocino Voice
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
KDRV
FireWatch: two Northern California forests get eligibility for wildfire risk reduction funds
EUREKA & REDDING, Cal. -- Northern California national forests including Siskiyou County are part of a federal government step toward wildfire risk reduction. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced expanded efforts Thursday to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S. That effort includes more than 900,000 acres...
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
kymkemp.com
COVID, Flu, and Winter Weather Create Perfect Storm for Local ER, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Creates New Incident Command Center
Heavy rain and high winds inundated Humboldt County at the start of the new year, bringing with it an increase in hospital visits as another rise in seasonal flu and other respiratory ailments joined the party, creating a problematic set of circumstances for healthcare providers. The past two weeks have been particularly difficult for caregivers who are fielding all manner of medical emergencies, as well as a new COVID-19 Omicron variant nick-named “The Kraken,” which has contributed to an uptick in hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In response, administrators at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka established an Incident Command Center to deal with the crisis.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Social Services to Assist Those Residents Wanting to Leave Creekside Cabins After Sinkhole Trapped Them
Mendocino County Social Services will be on site at the property this Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 am to meet with residents and direct them to any additional services. All residents are encouraged to attend this meeting so they may ascertain what resources may be available to them. The...
kymkemp.com
February Arts Alive Events, Sponsored by Redwood Capital Bank, Announced
Powerful Fragility reflects our relationship to the environment and how we explore the intersection of art, biology and spirituality, a growing movement in contemporary art. Bridging the ecological philosophies of Alexander Von Humboldt and the earth art and women’s art movements of the 60s and 70s and the environmental movement of today, this exhibition asks the question: How are we part of nature’s web?
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Sponsors Hosts 4th Annual Blood Drive
Humboldt Sponsors will be hosting its fourth annual blood drive Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Northern California Community Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Ave., Eureka. “This is an important way for our organization to help meet the critical blood supply needs of our local community,” stated...
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
Comments / 0