WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Rhea Ripley Continues To Demand That Roman Reigns Acknowledge Her
Rhea Ripley has been a formidable force in WWE, earning her place among the top female Superstars through her hard work and dedication. She has achieved significant success within the company, amassing multiple championship titles. She is a fierce competitor who is unafraid to take on any challenger, male or female, in the ring. Ripley is also not afraid of Roman Reigns, either. That being said, The Nightmare wants the Tribal Chief to acknowledge her.
WWE Refused To Film At Jim Neidhart’s Funeral Despite Natalya’s Request
Total Divas depicted the lives of some female wrestlers. It would show the different aspects of the diva’s daily life and relationships. Now, Natalya claims an important part of her life was omitted in the show. WWE is said to have refused to film a very intense family moment with her father.
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
The Undertaker Returns As American Badass During RAW XXX
The Undertaker is widely considered as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. Taker entertained the WWE Universe for thirty years before he said goodbye in 2020. The Undertaker underwent a gimmick change during the 2000s. Taker ditched his Deadman persona for something that...
Who Produced The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Segment For WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt has been one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown ever since he came back last year at Extreme Rules. The company clearly thinks highly of him now, especially after what transpired on RAW last night. In fact, a very interesting name produced Wyatt’s segment on the show.
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
WWE Superstar Doing Okay After Injury Scare
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA this week. The company pulled out all the stops to make it memorable, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. It included a solid segment and match featuring Imperium. Vinci caused an injury scare during the show, but he is doing alright.
The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon To Take Care Of Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt received quite a focus after his WWE return. During RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, Undertaker and Wyatt had a bit of a show-down, but they ended things are allies. It turns out that Undertaker has been in Wyatt’s corner for quite a while now. The Undertaker faced...
Spoilers On Special Segment Planned For WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
As a leader in the entertainment industry, WWE is committed to providing fans with an exceptional viewing experience. Under the direction of Triple H and his Creative team, the company has undergone significant changes and continues to innovate. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of its flagship program, WWE has planned a number of special segments to celebrate the milestone. That being said, this is your official spoiler warning.
Triple H Caught Giving Special Instructions To Shawn Michaels During RAW Is XXX Segment
This Monday saw RAW celebrate its 30th anniversary since its inception in January 1993. It was quite a momentous night. Several WWE legends and Hall of Famers made appearances throughout the night. For longtime WWE fans, it was a treat to see their favorite WWE Superstars back on the show for a night. There was even a segment from one of WWE’s legendary stables which featured a hilarious unscripted moment.
Becky Lynch Was Supposed To Win The Steel Cage Match At RAW Is XXX
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW yesterday. The show featured some amazing matches and segments like the Tribal Court and the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Several WWE Legends also made their presence felt, including The Undertaker, who seemed to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, there was one match in particular that was advertised for the show but ended before it could even begin.
Controversial Ex-WWE Superstar Contacted For Return Despite His Insulting Comments About Triple H
The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of a mixed bag, covering thirty years of the flagship show’s history. While it had some incredible highs, there had been quite a few lows during the show as well. That being said, it seems a controversial former WWE Superstar was allegedly contacted for a return.
WarnerBros Discovery Won’t Allow Mark Briscoe On AEW TV Even After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the passing of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. His death continues to be a sore topic for many, as Briscoe was truly loved by the pro wrestling community. That being said, AEW wasn’t allowed to hold a tribute show for him last week due to Warner Bros Discovery. Now it seems they won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW television, even after Jay Briscoe’s passing.
Official Poster For WWE Elimination Chamber Leaks
The road to WrestleMania 39 will see a pit stop in Elimination Chamber. The premium live event will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18, 2023. This will be the first WWE premium live event in Montreal since Breaking Point 2009 and the first special in Canada since SummerSlam. Ticket demand was already quite high and the show is essentially a sellout.
Mark Briscoe’s First Comments After Jay Briscoe’s Tragic Passing
The wrestling world experienced a huge loss as Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of 38. His untimely passing led to an outpouring of support and prayers on social media. Fans and pro wrestlers alike felt for Jay Briscoe and his family, especially after such a tragic incident. Fans wondered how Mark Briscoe felt about all this and now it seems Briscoe has finally broken his silence following the tragic death of his brother.
Ricochet Addresses Braun Strowman’s Alleged Backstage Heat
Ricochet appears to be on his way up in WWE once again, and it’s anyone’s guess how far this push will go. He is one of the world’s most acrobatic wrestlers, and his list of impressive matches precedes him. Ricochet recently shared his thoughts on Smackdown star Braun Strowman’s controversial tweets following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Released Tag Team
WWE has been through many changes over the past several months. That included bringing back several acts to the roster who were released over the past couple of years. Now, it looks like WWE is getting closer to bringing back another team that didn’t work out during their first run with the company.
