ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Ohio Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Michigan referendum won’t give inmates voting rights

CLAIM: A proposal on the ballot in Michigan at the 2022 midterm election would give inmates the right to vote from prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Proposal 2 would make significant changes to the state’s voting laws, but it doesn’t propose making any changes to the voting rights of felons, experts told The Associated Press. Under Michigan law, inmates will still be banned from casting ballots and those who have completed their sentences and have been released will be eligible to vote. Some opponents argue the measure, if approved, could lead to future legal challenges over inmate voting rights, though a majority opinion from the state’s supreme court said lawmakers would still be able to determine whether inmates can vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boooom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn’t stop a company’s mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans in the state House introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit the state from granting mining permits along Trail Ridge on the swamp’s eastern boundary. But it would only block permit applications submitted after June 30. The state’s environmental agency last week released a draft mining plan for Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals to mine titanium dioxide on the ridge, moving the project a big step closer to winning approval. Since 2019, Twin Pines of Birmingham, Alabama, has been seeking government permits to mine less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, the largest U.S. refuge east of the Mississippi River.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Winter storm arrives Wednesday morning in Northeast Ohio, with 3-4 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Another round of snow is expected Wednesday in Northeast Ohio and it’s timing might be unfortunate for commuters. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say heavy snow is expected to start falling in the Cleveland area around 5 a.m. and it could come down at a rate of 1 inch per hour. That would present a challenge to people driving into work. The Ohio Department of Transportation warns that roads likely will become snow-covered even with snow plows out in force.
CLEVELAND, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy