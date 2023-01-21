ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

5 police officers fired after Memphis man’s arrest, death

By ADRIAN SAINZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xTcd_0kM6980z00
1 of 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five Memphis Police Department officers were fired for excessive use of force, failure to intervene and failure to render aid stemming from an arrest during a traffic stop of a man who later died in a hospital, officials said Friday.

The police chief said Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were involved in the Jan. 7 arrest of Tyre Nichols, 29, who was Black.

The Memphis Police Department conducted an internal investigation into the arrest of Nichols, who died three days later, and the discipline came after the probe’s conclusion, authorities said.

The five officers who were fired are all Black, according to the Memphis police public information officer.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also is looking into the force used in the arrest.

Nichols’ family, along with protesters who rallied at a police station and the National Civil Rights Museum, have pushed for the release of police body camera footage and called for officers to be charged.

Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. There was a confrontation when officers approached the driver and he ran before he was confronted again by the pursuing officers, who arrested him, authorities said. He complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized.

Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Relatives have said the officers who pulled over Nichols were in an unmarked vehicle and that he experienced cardiac arrest and kidney failure from the officers beating him.

Memphis Chief of Police Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland said video footage of the arrest will be released after the police department’s investigation is completed and the family can review it.

The city leaders are arranging a meeting early next week with Nichols’ family, according to a joint statement from Strickland and Davis.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent Nichols’ family, issued a statement Friday saying they support the department’s decision to fire the officers.

“This is the first step towards achieving justice for Tyre and his family. They must also be held accountable for robbing this man of his life and his son of a father,” the statement said.

The attorneys said they “will continue to demand transparency and accountability” and plan to review video footage to seek additional clarity about the circumstances leading to Nichols’ death.

Comments / 25

Faithful ( Me)
4d ago

This is really sad and this is why " we run "when approached and this city officers have been good These officers were Black and obviously fairly new . My prayer is " Peace Be Still ' ! I have loss a son.to " dirty friends " Prayers !!

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Feds: Investigation into Black man's death may take time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the federal investigation into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police “may take some time.” Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest. Ritz said he has met with Nichols’ mother, father and aunt. Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations. And the five Black officers — identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith — were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid. All five officers were hired between March 2017 and August 2020, the police department has said.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Independent autopsy finds Tyre Nichols suffered "severe beating," family attorneys say

Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Tuesday that an independent autopsy they commissioned found that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating." The full findings of the report were not made public.Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement that the autopsy was performed by "a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist.""Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time," the statement said.Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Attorneys liken Tyre Nichols' arrest to Rodney King beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis police officers beat motorist Tyre Nichols for three minutes, treating him like “a human piñata” in a “savage” encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King, attorneys for the family said Monday. Attorney Ben Crump said police video viewed by the family on Monday showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper sprayed and restrained after the 29-year-old FedEx worker and father was pulled over Jan. 7 minutes from his home while returning from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset. Another attorney, Antonio Romanucci, said that Nichols, who was Black, was kicked before Crump stopped him from saying more. Crump said Nichols’ family agreed to investigators’ request to wait a week or two before making the video public to “make sure to give this family what they want most, and that is justice.” Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said in a statement Monday that investigators don’t want to risk compromising the investigation. Crump said the video shows the encounter was “violent” and “troublesome on every level.” Romanucci called it “savage” and out of proportion to the alleged offense.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. The attorneys representing the family have issued the following statement: “We join Tyre’s family in supporting the Department’s decision to terminate the five officers who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy