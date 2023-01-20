ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Sunday, January 22 Weather – Sun Returns Monday, But Snow Follows

By Jamie Warriner
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

The workweek will get off to a nice start, but a snowstorm is taking aim on the area Tuesday night. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This weekend’s cloud cover will linger through sunrise over parts of the area, but should quickly thin out from west to east later in the morning. A bright and seasonably cold afternoon will follow with afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

The impending snowstorm will hold off until sunset or later Tuesday. That means you’ve got one more day to run errands. Clouds will thicken up throughout the day with rain spreading into Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas by late afternoon. There should be a fairly quick transition over to all snow shortly after sunset as temperatures fall back through the mid-30s early Tuesday evening.

The snow will continue throughout the night, wrapping up Wednesday morning shortly after sunrise.

The snow will be wet with temperatures falling to near freezing before holding fairly steady throughout the remainder of the night. This kind of snow will be sticky and tend to coat all surfaces. Roads will initially be wet, but as the temperatures drop to around freezing and the snow rates increase, they will become snow-covered.

I’m thinking 4 or 5″ for Springfield. Amounts look higher to the south of the interstate where pockets of 6″+ are expected, particularly in the higher elevation areas of Northwest Arkansas.

Road conditions will slowly improve Wednesday, but I don’t expect temperatures to get much above freezing. I think highs Thursday may stay below freezing. This coupled with mainly cloudy skies will tend to keep the snow on the ground into at least Friday with roads gradually improving over that timeframe. We should be able to melt away most of the snow Friday into Saturday ahead of a blast of cold weather that will arrive Sunday.

Cold weather and additional bouts of wintry weather are on the table as we move out of January and into February.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

