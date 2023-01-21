ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckney powers Southern Miss to 83-70 victory over Dukes

JMU men’s basketball lost its Saturday matchup against Southern Mississippi, 83-70. Southern Miss senior forward DeAndre Pinckney dropped a season-high 28 points. On the other side, JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse struggled to find the mark. After back-to-back 25-point games, Morse finished with two points, shooting 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
