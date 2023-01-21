Read full article on original website
JMU track & field wins second straight meet at Blue Marlin Invitational
JMU track & field placed first of two teams in the Blue Marlin Invitational, hosted by Virginia Wesleyan, on Saturday. Senior Rachel Lloyd headlined the Dukes’ multiple first-placers, setting a school record in the pole vault at 3.70m. The Dukes placed first in each of the two heats of...
Pinckney powers Southern Miss to 83-70 victory over Dukes
JMU men’s basketball lost its Saturday matchup against Southern Mississippi, 83-70. Southern Miss senior forward DeAndre Pinckney dropped a season-high 28 points. On the other side, JMU redshirt senior guard Vado Morse struggled to find the mark. After back-to-back 25-point games, Morse finished with two points, shooting 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from 3-point range.
