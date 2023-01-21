Read full article on original website
Dump truck driver extricated from Hunterdon County crash after more than 90 minutes trapped
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A dump truck driver was pinned in a crash for more than 90 minutes before crews were able to free them in Hunterdon County Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Van Syckles Road in Union Township, New Jersey State...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
At least 1 dead after early-morning house fire in Berks
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - An early-morning house fire turned fatal in Berks County. At least one person died after flames broke out at a home on Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township, off of Antietam Road, said Trooper David Beohm, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police's Troop L. The fire was called...
Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash
UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
Man charged in Bethlehem apartment building fire that caused $250k in damage
A resident of a Bethlehem public housing apartment building is facing criminal charges for a fire and subsequent sprinkler activation that caused $250,000 in damage, city officials said. A fire alarm went off the afternoon of Jan. 13 at the Litzenberger House apartment building at 225 E. 4th St. on...
Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
Allentown police: Shooting leaves woman dead, man injured
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured. Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard. They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she...
Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say
A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
Police search for armed suspects following attempted robbery at West Philadelphia supermarket
The armed suspects pull out a shotgun and a handgun, and demand the employee let them get in the cash register.
Missing 16-year-old Dauphin County girl found, police say
Update 7:45 p.m.: Katera Geyer has been found, according to police. No additional information was released. A 16-year-old girl is missing from Penbrook, police said. Katera Geyer could still be in the Harrisburg area, staying with a friend or acquaintance, Penbrook police said Monday. Police said Geyer is 5 feet,...
Allentown’s 1st homicide of 2023 is woman killed in East Side shooting (UPDATE)
Allentown’s first homicide of the year is a 28-year-old Lehigh County woman killed early Sunday morning in an East Side shooting. Blessing Alida Taveras, of North Whitehall Township, was killed and a 28-year-old man wounded in the incident at in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard, authorities said. Lehigh...
West Chester man charged with attempted murder, victim in critical condition
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Chester man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that has a 21-year-old man in critical condition, officials say.Vaughn Yanko, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.Yanko is held on a $500,000 bail at Chester County Prison and the 21-year-old victim has undergone surgery. Officials say the victim's aorta was ruptured from the gunshot wound and will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.West Chester police went to the area of the 50...
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
PSP: Search underway for suspects accused of stealing motorcycles worth more than $15K in Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the thefts of vehicles and a rifle from various properties in Montgomery County. According to the agency, State Police are investigating the thefts with the Upper Perkiomen Police Department. Troopers say the incidents occurred during the overnight hours of January 13 into January...
