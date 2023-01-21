ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

At least 1 dead after early-morning house fire in Berks

ALSACE TWP., Pa. - An early-morning house fire turned fatal in Berks County. At least one person died after flames broke out at a home on Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township, off of Antietam Road, said Trooper David Beohm, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police's Troop L. The fire was called...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing Police investigating fatal accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Wyomissing are investigating a fatal accident from over the weekend. The single vehicle crash happened just past noon Saturday near the 422/222 interchange. Police located a car in a wooded area off the roadway and found 38-year-old Celines Suarez of Ontelaunee Township deceased inside. Investigators...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem police seek driver who hit child on bike, fled

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police say someone hit a child riding a bicycle but didn't stop. The hit-and-run happened last Monday, Jan. 16, around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Main and W. Broad streets, police say. The striking vehicle was a gold 2000-2010 Chevy Equinox. Police did not comment...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.

UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Pennsburg Woman Uninjured in Hit-Run Crash

UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP PA – A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday (Jan. 19, 2023) at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Layfield Road and Montgomery Avenue in Upper Hanover damaged the vehicle that remained at the scene, but the car was drive-able. Its driver was not injured, state police reported.
PENNSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man barricades himself in home, threatens constable, officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man barricaded himself inside his home and threatened law enforcement officials in Allentown Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers were sent to the home at the 800 block of North Halstead Street around noon to assist a constable who was "performing an official action" involving the man, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police: Shooting leaves woman dead, man injured

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured. Allentown Police said they responded around 4:15 a.m. to Mamajuana in the 1000 block of Union Boulevard. They said a 28-year-old woman was located with a gunshot wound. Police said she...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Shot 77-Year-Old During Robbery, Police Say

A Reading man is charged with shooting a senior citizen during an armed robbery earlier this month, authorities say. Jose Escobar-Hernandez, 21, is the prime suspect in the Jan. 13 robbery that left a 77-year-old man with a non-fatal gunshot wound on Chestnut Street, Reading police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Missing 16-year-old Dauphin County girl found, police say

Update 7:45 p.m.: Katera Geyer has been found, according to police. No additional information was released. A 16-year-old girl is missing from Penbrook, police said. Katera Geyer could still be in the Harrisburg area, staying with a friend or acquaintance, Penbrook police said Monday. Police said Geyer is 5 feet,...
PENBROOK, PA
CBS Philly

West Chester man charged with attempted murder, victim in critical condition

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Chester man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that has a 21-year-old man in critical condition, officials say.Vaughn Yanko, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.Yanko is held on a $500,000 bail at Chester County Prison and the 21-year-old victim has undergone surgery. Officials say the victim's aorta was ruptured from the gunshot wound and will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.West Chester police went to the area of the 50...
WEST CHESTER, PA

