Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County. Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road. KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police say Dalton...
Police arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested an “armed and dangerous” suspect. Police say 30-year-old Grm’yko Chenault was wanted on a second-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting on Gerald Drive that happened on January 17. According to Lexington police, Chenault was arrested Monday outside...
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
Lexington murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Lexington shooting. Police say Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is facing a murder charge in connection with the September 2022 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris in the 500 block of...
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Lexington man sentenced to 10 years for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced Monday to time in federal prison after an armed fentanyl trafficking investigation. The Department of Justice said 32-year-old Antuan Lamont Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Jackson pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
Chris Bailey's Forecast | Tracking A Big Mess Maker. WATCH | Tax expert says many Kentuckians might be upset after seeing their refund. Tax experts say you should go ahead and start thinking about your taxes now. However, they say a number of people may not be too happy when they get their refund this year.
People still demanding justice four months after death of Desman LaDuke
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunday marked the four months since 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot and killed during a stand-off with the Nicholasville Police. LaDuke’s family says he was battling with a mental health crisis when he was shot. Police claim LaDuke pointed guns at them when one officer opened fire. His family disputes that. Sunday, people gathered in Nicholasville to once again demand justice for LaDuke, and the community is still mourning the death of LaDuke like it was yesterday.
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area. According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma. We’re told the woman’s body was sent to...
4 people wounded, trooper bitten, suspect dead after Kansas shootout, authorities say
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Four people were wounded, including three deputies, and a suspect was killed following a shooting Monday morning in Dodge City, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, but the driver fled,...
