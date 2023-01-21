ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox29.com

Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
fox29.com

Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
fox29.com

Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
