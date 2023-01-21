Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
More than 1,200 cars stolen in Philadelphia so far this year following record in 2022
PHILADELPHIA - Following a record year of car thefts in Philadelphia, police say there have been more than 1,200 vehicles stolen in the city just three weeks into the new year. The Philadelphia Police Department shared updated data Tuesday that shows 1,220 cars stolen in the first 22 days of...
Overwhelming demand briefly crashes Philadelphia Housing Authority website on first day of voucher program
The Philadelphia Housing Authority's website briefly crashed on Monday as it began its voucher program for affordable housing. It's the first time in over a decade that the department is accepting new applicants for affordable housing after finally clearing a backlog of requests.
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Philadelphia Clef Club: Historical jazz and performing arts center
The Clef Club has been a part of Philadelphia since 1966, preserving the history of jazz. Now, the club serves as a place of education for many young, aspiring musicians, who can use the club to better their musical skills and learn about the history of music in the city.
3 people injured in Northeast Philadelphia house fire
Three people were injured and transported to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Northeast Philadelphia. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the details.
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
Weather Authority: Rain and snow move in Wednesday ahead of dry and chilly Thursday
PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's break from wet weather brought lots of sunshine to the Delaware Valley, but that won't last long. An upcoming storm is set to strike on Wednesday, bringing along rain, and even snow to some parts of the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s as clouds...
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
Police searching for white van in connection with deadly North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities say. According to officials, the bicyclist, thought to be in his mid-30s, was traveling on the 1900 block of North Howard Street Sunday night, about 8:30, when someone driving a white box van hit the man and continued driving.
Police: Man arrested for Philadelphia quadruple shooting that killed 3
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a man linked to a deadly quadruple shooting in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood two weeks ago where police say more than 50 shots were fired. Edwin Vargas, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday for the shooting on Jan. 9 that claimed the lives of two teenagers...
Police: Man robbed, carjacked by 4 suspects near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for four suspects in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking near the campus of Temple University. Authorities say the incident occurred on Sunday night around 9:37 p.m. According to police, a 22-year-old man was sitting in his black 2014 Kia Rio...
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
Police: 4-month-old baby girl, teen mom missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 4-month-old baby and her teenage mother. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and 4-month-old Lizbeth Choc Chub were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect in fatal shooting at Dunkin' parking lot in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - New video released by police captures the moment deadly shots were fired outside a Dunkin' in Philadelphia's Logan section earlier this month. A 27-year-old man was later found lying next to a Lincoln Towncar with the door open in the parking lot on the 4700 block of Broad Street on January 4.
Caught on camera: Police searching for suspects who attempted to rob West Philadelphia market at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify suspects caught on camera in a gunpoint robbery at a West Philadelphia market. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on January 18 just before 7 p.m. inside a market on the 900 block of...
Officials: 12 people displaced after fire tears through Northeast Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department say a dozen people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Northeast Philadelphia. According to authorities, the fire broke out on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 3: 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters say the flames consumed a two-story...
DA: Man, 21, critically injured after being shot during fight over football, girl in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A West Chester man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition, authorities say. According to the Chester County District Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Vaughn Yanko was charged with the shooting of a 21-year-old male. Police say the incident...
Weather Authority: Wednesday's storm will bring measurable snow to parts of region
PHILADELPHIA - It's been a mostly snow-less winter across the Delaware Valley, but forecasters say an incoming storm will bring a rush of snow to some areas while other place will see drenching rain showers. The storm that will sweep across our region will come from the far west, picking...
