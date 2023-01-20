Read full article on original website
Rick James
2d ago
Maybe he should have been wearing a helmet because it sounds like he already had brain damage “Hart later claimed that he suffered three additional concussions that day and in the days immediately following Starrcade.”
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Gives His Thoughts On 'Prison Hard Dom'
Dominik Mysterio has added a new dimension to his persona since being arrested (in storyline) during the Christmas season after showing up uninvited at his grandparents' house. Many fans and even wrestlers such as Ronda Rousey have praised Dominik's recent character and mic work, as he is beginning to come into his own after debuting in 2020. Konnan, Dominik's godfather, also is a fan of "Prison Hard Dom." In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Konnan praised his godson's recent heel work.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Says Bill Goldberg “Was So Goddamn Dangerous in the Ring”
The most overrated wrestler of the Ruthless Aggression Era, according to former WWE superstar Rene Dupree, was the subject of a listener question on his podcast. “As far as talent, Goldberg, yeah, because he was so goddamn dangerous in the ring. But he wasn’t there long too. He didn’t even do house shows, man. I think he did like one or two house show loops the whole time he was there. If you can get the deal, go for it. Good for you.”
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
msn.com
Former Scientologist weighs in on Hulk Hogan rumours
A former Scientologist has weighed in on speculation surrounding the church's apparent connections to former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The 69-year-old has been reportedly dating Scientologist Sky Daily for a year, and has been spotted hanging out with the most high-profile Scientologist of them all, Tom Cruise. Former Scientologist Aaron...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Comments On ‘Tribal Court’ For Sami Zayn At WWE Raw 30
Roman Reigns himself has commented on the ‘Tribal Court’ for Sami Zayn that will be taking place on tonight’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary show. Tonight’s segment with the Bloodline was originally supposed to be an ‘Acknowledgement Ceremony’ for Reigns himself, but had to be changed due to Rikishi, Afa and Sika being unable to travel to the show as planned.
nodq.com
Mick Foley gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE…. “It’s the second-shortest retirement in WWE history [laughs], following only mine, which lasted for six weeks. Hey, look, I know JR had told me years ago that he was worried for Vince in retirement because it’s safe to say that JR is a workaholic. There is a negative connotation because you apply so much of yourself to working. But even JR, he’s got the Oklahoma football, he has stuff that he loves in his life. I don’t think Vince, Vince loves his family unconditionally, but I’m talking about hobbies. There no golfing, none of the things that you usually associate with men of his age. No scrap-booking for Vince. No birdwatching. Business was very, very personal, like his life revolved and his family revolved, around the business. So that was one of my concerns. What is he doing to do? He loves working. I don’t imagine him not being there in that Gorilla Position. It would seem like something was amiss if he wasn’t there.
ringsidenews.com
Several WWE Superstars Couldn’t Make It For RAW 30th Anniversary
As a leading entertainment company, WWE is dedicated to delivering memorable experiences for its fans. With Triple H leading the Creative team, the company has undergone numerous changes and continues to push boundaries. However, it appears that several WWE Superstars who were initially contacted for the upcoming show will not be part of the show. You can check out some big spoilers for Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker here. Also, check out another spoiler about a special segment they have planned here.
wrestlinginc.com
Santino Marella Comments On How Daughter Is Progressing At WWE PC
Santino Marella made an indelible mark on WWE during his run with the company due to his knack for humor and ability to put on decent matches inside the ring. And though Marella's full-time run in WWE ended in 2016, another member of his family is now carrying on the family's legacy. Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, is currently assigned to WWE's developmental brand, "NXT." Unfortunately, Grace suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee in early October and has been out of action since.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
