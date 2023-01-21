Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Wednesday will be windy, cool, and cloudy
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It was a stormy night for us, but this morning we wake up to little to no rain over the area. Watch for wet streets and small tree limbs in the road. Hit or miss showers can be expected through the rest of Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gust will be up to 30 mph today, so keep your outdoor items secure. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s, but get ready to crank your heat on high because overnight lows a taking a dip into the 30 tonight and for the next few days. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday!
WTOK-TV
Update: Severe risk is over, but winds remain gusty
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Wind Advisory will be in effect for our area through early Wednesday. Wind gusts over 40mph could lead to downed tree limbs, possible power outages, and difficulty driving...especially for high profile vehicles. Thankfully, the Severe risk is over from Tuesday night in our area. However,...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a rainy weekend, but showers are clearing today. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day. Get ready to pick up your rain gear as we approach Tuesday. Stay safe and have a great day.
kicks96news.com
Major Crash on Hwy 16 in Leake County
At approximately 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24th, Leake County Fire Dept, EMS, Leake Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol dispatched to a wreck on Hwy 16 W involving 3 vehicles. The crash reportedly happened when one vehicle passed another and caused a head-on collision. Several people became trapped and had...
WTOK-TV
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is still underway. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall. Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in...
WTOK-TV
EMBDC welcomes Country Boys Farm to Table Fresh Market to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This business offers a new way to get fresh and different meats and vegetables that you would not find in big grocery stores. They have things like rabbit and fresh gulf shrimp. They also have a butcher shop in which you can select a type of meat...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Kemper County boys soccer
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Kemper Kemper County boys soccer team. The Wildcats made the playoffs in only their second year as a program. This is truly a season that will be remembered at the program. Congratulations to Kemper County boys soccer for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Rick honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Navy, he also worked for the City of Meridian. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family – especially his pride and joy, Amanda.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister
Funeral services for Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Followell officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Leland...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Danny Ray Hall
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Ray Hall will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Preston, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Danny...
WTOK-TV
Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID. Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.
WTOK-TV
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
wcbi.com
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
WTOK-TV
Toython ‘22 nets over $15,000 in toys for local children
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local charities, through the United Way of East Mississippi, joined with WTOK-TV to help provide toys for children during the Christmas season as area families worked hard to balance life, work, bills and rising inflation. The WTOK team organized toy drives at two Walmart locations Friday,...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this week’s Frontline Responders, we are spotlighting some volunteers at one of the local museums in the Queen City. The Mississippi Arts Entertainment Experience also known as The MAX recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition Dinner to honor those who breathe life into the museum and donate so much time to make the guest experience a great one.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
