ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Hired walker seen abusing helpless dog in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A hired dog walker was caught on camera abusing a helpless dog in Fresno. The videos were first posted to the Nextdoor site and shows a man walking a dog down the street around 2:00 p.m. when he suddenly started tugging at the leash and trying to drag the dog.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Argument leads to gunfire at house party in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are now behind bars following a shooting Saturday evening in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says Keanu Alfieri, 30, and Chance Moody, 44, were arrested after the shooting broke out during a party around 8 p.m. According to investigators,...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fire burns through house in Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire burned through a house Saturday night in Selma. The fire was on Skelton Street near McCall Avenue. Selma Firefighters worked with Fresno County Fire and Kingsburg Fire to contain the large flames. The fire was successfully put out and no injuries were reported.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One person dead after being pinned under a car, says PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Friday evening police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Ventura and 6th Street. When units arrived they found that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle that struck […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy