KMPH.com
Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Firefighters put out suspected arson fire at apartment in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters put out a suspected arson fire at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Central Fresno. The efforts of the firefighters were caught on a helmet camera by the captain of Engine 5. The fire was around 2:30 p.m. on Tyler Avenue, near First Street...
KMPH.com
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
KMJ
Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Hired walker seen abusing helpless dog in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A hired dog walker was caught on camera abusing a helpless dog in Fresno. The videos were first posted to the Nextdoor site and shows a man walking a dog down the street around 2:00 p.m. when he suddenly started tugging at the leash and trying to drag the dog.
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
KMPH.com
Man arrested for suspected DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is turning to the community Sunday with the following reminder: Don’t drink and drive. According to Madera Police, Agustin Zarate was arrested early Sunday morning after an officer spotted him driving in the 200 block of S. Lake Street. Officers say he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol.
KMPH.com
Argument leads to gunfire at house party in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are now behind bars following a shooting Saturday evening in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says Keanu Alfieri, 30, and Chance Moody, 44, were arrested after the shooting broke out during a party around 8 p.m. According to investigators,...
KMPH.com
Driver killed, another rushed to CRMC following collision west of Corcoran
A driver was killed Tuesday evening following a collision near 10th and Niles, just west of Corcoran. The California Highway Patrol says officers were called around 6:53 p.m. regarding a collision involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. Officers say bystanders had to pull the Ford driver out of the...
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
KMPH.com
Fire burns through house in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire burned through a house Saturday night in Selma. The fire was on Skelton Street near McCall Avenue. Selma Firefighters worked with Fresno County Fire and Kingsburg Fire to contain the large flames. The fire was successfully put out and no injuries were reported.
One person dead after being pinned under a car, says PD
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Friday evening police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Ventura and 6th Street. When units arrived they found that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle that struck […]
KMPH.com
CHP to escort vehicles on Hwy. 140 from Midpines to YNP El Portal gate following rockslide
MIDPINES, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol - Mariposa division escorted motorists on State Route 140 from the Yosemite Bug Rustic Mountain Resort near Midpines to the El Portal gate to Yosemite National Park Monday morning. The escorts began at 6:00 a.m. and then traffic was escorted from...
KMPH.com
Three inmates overdose after woman smuggles fentanyl into jail
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three inmates are back behind bars after deputies say they overdosed on a substance believed to be fentanyl. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Staggs was arrested on Sunday and traded items with three other inmates. Those inmates, deputies say, overdosed...
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Hanford street shooting, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13. Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim […]
