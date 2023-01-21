NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Most of this workweek will be filled with clouds, but remaining dry, and temperatures close to normal for this time of year. With a disturbance in the Four Corners and high pressure near the Great Lakes, this is going to filter the clouds into the area Monday into Tuesday and highs in the low mid 30s and overnight lows in the 10s. On Wednesday into Thursday, a new area of high pressure builds into the area and this will continue to pump the clouds into the area with highs staying in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s.

