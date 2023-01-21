Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Farm Bureau donates to museum to teach kids about Agriculture
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Area Children’s Museum received a new interactive device for the kids to enjoy while visiting the museum. The Lincoln County Farm Bureau donated a brand new touch-screen television to give kids in the second grade and younger valuable information on agriculture. The device has plenty of agricultural games and activities while implementing reading, word puzzles, and mathematical problems to solve.
Deceased man found in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley. The 20-year-old...
Two Lincoln County Students are among the winners of NDOT’s name a snowplow contest
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation revealed the winners of the second “Name a Snowplow” Contest. With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
Mid-Plains Community College educator recognized for excellence in teaching
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Mid-Plains Community College educator was recognized for her excellence in teaching on Monday. Mandy Flesch, a Mid-Plains Community College nurse educator, has been selected to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s Excellence in Teaching award. The award recognizes individuals for...
NPIce offers ice skating lessons
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Newly opened NPIce is offering ice skating lessons to those who are enthusiastic about learning how to skate. Instructor and contributor to NPIce, BLu McGrath, wanted to make sure to offer lessons so that he can share his passion with others. McGrath shared that he...
Ogallala tops Valentine in overtime in the first round of the Southwest Conference Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the quarterfinals round of the Southwest Conference Girl’s Basketball Tournament, the fourth-seeded Ogallala Lady Indians face the fifth-seeded Valentine Lady Badgers. At the end of regulation, the score was tied at 40, so the game would go into overtime. The Lady Indians were...
Remaining mainly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday; Slightly milder Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The clouds will continue to be on the menu Tuesday into Friday with slightly warmer conditions going into the day Friday. During the day Tuesday, a southwesterly flow will be in control, due to an area of high pressure centered towards our south and east, and this will allow for the clouds to continue across the area and temperatures will be on the average side with those values in the 30s. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 10s and 20s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.
RPAC Boys Quarterfinals Maywood-Hayes Center vs Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first RPAC Quarterfinals game, its Maywood-Hayes Center against Hitchcock County. Maywood comes in undefeated with a 15-0 record, and Hitchcock comes in with a 9-4 record. The Wolves started the game off right, getting out to a quick eight-point lead. The Falcons, feeding off of...
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
Mainly cloudy with average temperatures during the most of the workweek
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Most of this workweek will be filled with clouds, but remaining dry, and temperatures close to normal for this time of year. With a disturbance in the Four Corners and high pressure near the Great Lakes, this is going to filter the clouds into the area Monday into Tuesday and highs in the low mid 30s and overnight lows in the 10s. On Wednesday into Thursday, a new area of high pressure builds into the area and this will continue to pump the clouds into the area with highs staying in the 30s and lows in the 10s and 20s.
Mostly cloudy conditions with snow squall chances Wednesday; Clouds hanging on Thursday into Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Snow squalls are in the headlines for the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies besides that with clouds persisting through Friday. Instability will be available during the day Wednesday, along with moisture still around the area after all of the snow we’ve seen before. These...
RPAC Quarterfinals Dundy County-Stratton vs Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The RPAC girls basketball quarterfinals started Monday. The first game that was on the slate was Dundy County-Stratton, who took on the Maxwell Wildcats. Dundy County comes into this game with a record of 4-11, while the Wildcats have a 2-14 record. Pushing into the fourth...
Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River
A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The National Weather...
TSCI inmate dies at hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died. John Epting, 72, died at a Lincoln hospital today. Epting was serving a 25-40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County, including manslaughter and first-degree assault. Epting’s cause of death has not yet been...
American Cancer Society reports cancer death rates down 32% in past 30 years
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cancer has touched many lives, in one way or another. The American Cancer Society released a report this month, indicating that cancer deaths have decreased by almost 32% over the past 28 years. One medical provider in the region believes some of this positive news should...
Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River
A winter storm issued by the National Weather Service warns of some slight flooding. At the bridge of U.S. Route 83, the North Platte River hangs a bit higher under the bridge. Water has encroached the banks, but only slightly. Flood advisory remains in effect for North Platte River. The...
