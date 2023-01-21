Read full article on original website
Cat Caught In A Cage: Previewing ‘Catwoman’ #51
Never cage her. Never chain her. Never tie and keep her down. After the explosive events in Alleytown…the Cat wants out. But with Selina Kyle locked up while under investigation for murder, there still has to be a Catwoman on the streets of Gotham to keep the mob families behaving under the Cat’s claws…it’s a good thing Eiko Hasigawa has a Catwoman costume in the back of her closet that’s just waiting to be put on again!”
Advance Review: Cardoselli’s Artwork Saves `Don’t Spit In The Wind’ #1
Strong, stylized artwork makes this issue, which centers on garbage men tasked with cleaning up an abandoned Earth. The story is thin, but the artwork and colors are unique and give hope that the story will come around soon. Overall. If you ever though you had the worst job in...
Previewing Both English And Spanish Versions Of ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #3
While some comic book news sites would present the newest issue of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day as two separate posts, we aren’t one of those. Check out both the Spanish and English versions of it now:. Writer: Josh Trujillo. Artist: Adrian Gutierrez. Colours: Wil Quintana. Letters: Lucas Gattoni. “Starfire...
‘Poker Face’ Review: Peacock Hit The Streaming Jackpot With Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Masterful Mystery Series
When Natasha Lyonne’s character Charlie Cale tosses back a swig of Coors Light and speeds away in her Plymouth Barracuda at the end of Poker Face‘s pilot, your body will buzz with the same exhilaration you feel when a Rian Johnson mystery movie wraps. Only this time, there’s an added thrill: You get to experience that unique euphoria over and over again.
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles- The Last Ronin—The Lost Years’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Lost Years #1 (of 5), out tomorrow from writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, artists SL Gallant, Maria Keene, Ben Bishop, and Kevin Eastman, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Shawn Lee. ‘RETURN TO THE...
Spidey Takes On The Avengers And Seems To Be Winning Easily: Previeing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #5
“Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone’s mind is being controlled, someone’s decisions are being directed and someone’s reality is being altered…but whose?”
Previewing ‘The Sandman Universe: The Dead Boy Detectives’ #2
“Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn’t always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it’s not like you can die again…right?”
Preview: Betty And Veronica Play Matchmaker In ‘The Archies In India’ TPB
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of The Archies In India (TPB), dropping tomorrow from Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña, and more. Archie and his friends from Riverdale have been globetrotting for decades… but their favorite place to visit...
MILLARWORLD EXCLUSIVE #2: Mark Millar And Peter Gross’s ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #3 Preview
In our second Mark Millar exclusive this morning we bring you American Jesus: Revelation #3, the final issue in Millar’s long-planned American Jesus trilogy that started almost two decades ago. And, out Wednesday 25th January from Image Comics, Millar, artist Peter Gross (with Tomm Coker), colourist Jeanne McGee (with Daniel Freedman) and letterer Cory Petit.
Previewing ‘DC Horror Presents: Sgt. Rock Vs. The Army Of The Dead’ #5
“They’ve blasted their way through impossible scenarios and burned their way through throngs of undead soldiers. But now Sgt. Rock and Easy Company find themselves hot on the trail of an enemy even they may not be able to handle: an über-upgraded, rejuvenation serum-addicted Adolf Hitler.”. DC Horror...
Sunday Funnies: Previewing ‘Junkyard Joe’ #4
“The tales of Mad Ghost’s Unnamed continue as danger closes in on Muddy Davis and the robot soldier known only as Joe. But it gets worse when Muddy’s young neighbor Emily becomes tangled in the complex web that threatens all of their lives. A sinister faction is gaining ground to claim Joe for their own… and they won’t leave any witnesses.”
A Revolting Development: ‘The Magic Order 4’ #1 Advance Review
‘The Magic Order 4’ #1 is one part supernatural horror story and one part bloody revolution as we pick up, swiftly, from events revealed at the end of the last series. A fast-paced set of events suggesting that time is of the essence if this particular revolution is to succeed. But can it? After all, as any magician will tell you, not everything you see is real. A strong start to the latest chapter in the Moonstone family saga.
Preview: A Ghost Escapes Its Cell In ‘Dead Seas’ #2
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Dead Seas #2 (of 6), out tomorrow from writer Cavan Scott, artist Nick Brokenshire, and letterer Shawn Lee. When a ghost escapes its cell, it’s down to Gus and his band of terrified convicts to get the haunt back where it belongs. But a vengeful spirit is the least of their worries as the ship enters troubled waters.
‘Black Cloak’ #1 From Image Comics Heads For A Second Printing
Writer Kelly Thompson and artist Meredith McClaren have a sure fire hit in their hands with fantasy/mystery series Black Cloak #1 selling out at distribution level. And so, Image Comics have ordered a second printing. On this great news, Thompson said:. “Making a new comic is such a weird little...
Hot Fuzz: Previewing ‘Plush’ #3 From Image Comics
“ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group’s creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he’s suitable enough to eat or not.”
More Tradd Moore Trippiness: ‘Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise’ #3 Preview
“Doctor Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance—including his own! Yalda, Sophia, Bythos or himself: who should Strange serve? Who can he trust? Can this world’s deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…BLOOD? Heaven help us; it must be blood.”
Deconstructing Comics #759: Kirby’s Fourth World(?) — ‘Captain Victory’ Graphite Edition
After he left DC Comics, but before he returned to produce Even Gods Must Die and The Hunger Dogs, Jack Kirby produced a sort of substitute Fourth World story called Captain Victory and the Galactic Rangers, which was eventually published by Pacific Comics in 1981 and 82. Two Morrows Publishing in 2003 released what it calls the Graphite Edition of Captain Victory, presenting Kirby’s photocopies of his pencils of the proposed 50-page Captain Victory graphic novel. This time, Emmet and Tim discuss the Graphite Edition and what Captain Victory tells us about Kirby and the Fourth World.
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Hans Vogel Is Dead’ Volume 1
Coming soon from Dark Horse Books is Hans Vogel is Dead Volume 1, the first book in a new trilogy by historian-turned-cartoonist Sierra Barnes. Originally debuting as a webcomic, then on Kickstarter and eventually Cast Iron Books in the UK, this anti-fascist fairytale focuses on the importance of recognizing past wrongs. The first paperback volume will feature new cover art as well as an expanded sketchbook section.
TV Review: ‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 4
When dealing with any show, not every episode can be a significant character development piece or move the plot along in major ways. Sometimes, a side adventure is enough. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished. By taking some characters out of the equation, it allowed others to interact and grow some of their relationships in different ways. It also hinted at more to come with Cid (Rhea Perlman), as it has been set up that her allegiance and loyalty to the clones could be tested in future episodes.
