Minnesota State

Four COVID-19 testing sites to close this week in Minnesota

(Undated)--Four state-run COVID-19 testing sites will reportedly close this week. The Minnesota Department of Health says the St. Paul Midway site will close Friday, the Duluth site will close Saturday, and the sites in Brooklyn Park and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport will close on Sunday. Free tests can be ordered...
MINNESOTA STATE
Teacher shortage impacting nearly 85-percent of school districts

(Minneapolis, MN)--A teacher shortage is impacting nearly 85-percent of school districts in Minnesota. That's according to a new report by the Minnesota State Department of Education. The report also found 40-percent of students are people of color or Indigenous, but less than seven-percent of Minnesota teachers belong in those categories. On a positive note, the report revealed 17-percent of candidates enrolled in the state's teacher education programs are people of color or Indigenous.
MINNESOTA STATE
Evers proposes investments and emphasizes potential compromise during State of the State

Gov. Tony Evers delivers 2023 State of the State address. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pitched his vision for Wisconsin’s next biennial budget — including proposals for how to spend the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus — during the first State of the State address of his second term with Democratic lawmakers jumping to their feet repeatedly to applaud, while Republicans remained seated.
WISCONSIN STATE
Gov. Tim Walz releases two-year budget, 25-percent increase in spending

St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz' two-year budget includes an over 25-percent increase in spending. More than half of the increase would be spent on one-time projects. Walz wants to send checks to over two-and-a-half million Minnesotans out of the record-breaking surplus. The governor's plan would also include spending on areas such as schools, housing, and paid worker leave. Lawmakers will now negotiate to come to a final spending plan.
MINNESOTA STATE
Snow impacting the area Wednesday and again Thursday night into Friday

(Chanhassen, MN)--Some light snow is impacting the weather early Wednesday as a series of weather disturbances pushes across the state. Officials at the National Service in Chanhassen say we'll see some light snow early today. We will see a break in the snow on Thursday, with about an eight hour long burst of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. They say we could see one to three inches of snow by Friday morning.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Police licensing board gets green light on new rules for law enforcement

A Minneapolis police squad car in front of the burned out Third Precinct police station blocks off Minneahaha Avenue for a street festival in October 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The chief administrative law judge has approved groundbreaking new rules governing police licensure and conduct proposed by a Minnesota...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

