(Chanhassen, MN)--Some light snow is impacting the weather early Wednesday as a series of weather disturbances pushes across the state. Officials at the National Service in Chanhassen say we'll see some light snow early today. We will see a break in the snow on Thursday, with about an eight hour long burst of snow Thursday night into Friday morning. They say we could see one to three inches of snow by Friday morning.

CHANHASSEN, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO