Camden City Manager Jon Rorie announced on Monday that Darren Norris has been appointed interim police chief for the City of Camden, effective Saturday, January 28, 2023. Norris retired as a Deputy Chief of Police in 2019, amassing twenty-seven years of active service in various command staff positions throughout his career at county and municipal level agencies. His previous assignments included uniform patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics/vice investigations, patrol supervisory, training and management positions, federal task force officer, and Special Operations Division Commander. Certified as a police instructor through the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he frequently teaches patrol operations and leadership, and lectures both domestically and abroad on security operations. Norris served most recently as Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC., where his primary duties were policy management and training.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO