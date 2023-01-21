Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
Nearly $2M grant awarded to 2 South Carolina higher education schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Congressman James E. Clyburn announced nearly $2 million dollars in grants from the Postsecondary Student Success Program for Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. The funding was made possible through the Department of Education's Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education (FIPSE). “Providing support for...
OC Tech among two Orangeburg colleges awarded Department of Education grant to support underserved students
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College (OC Tech) is one of two colleges in the City of Orangeburg and three in the state to be awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support postsecondary students throughout the country. OC Tech is calling the grant "Race to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: R1 Champ aims to increase positive male role models in district one schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One recently launched an initiative that aims to provide students with access to more positive male role models in schools. R1 Champs: Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts currently has a team of volunteers, but the program is seeking additional individuals interested in becoming role models.
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
coladaily.com
Applications open for City of Columbia's 10-week entrepreneurial training program
Entrepreneurs in the Columbia area can sign up for The City of Columbia's Office of Business Opportunities 2023 FastTrac Growth Venture course. The 10-week program will be held in person every Tuesday at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 24 at the Midlands Technical College Northeast Campus. In order to be eligible...
WIS-TV
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning. The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help. Counseling staff and social...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Special guest visits Newberry Elementary
First-grade students at Newberry Elementary School learned an essential lesson on Tuesday morning— that differences do exist, but they do not make a person less human. Finlee June Messer is a 2-year-old Newberry local who has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a genetic disorder affecting the development of facial bones and tissues. It can range from very mild, where you can’t even notice, to severe, meaning the child will be born with a small lower jaw and undeveloped cheekbones and ears.
WIS-TV
Columbia City Council holding special election for vacant District Four seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced that a special election for District Four will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The two candidates officially in the race are Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown. The candidate to win the race will serve a term that...
kool1027.com
Norris Named Interim Camden Police Chief
Camden City Manager Jon Rorie announced on Monday that Darren Norris has been appointed interim police chief for the City of Camden, effective Saturday, January 28, 2023. Norris retired as a Deputy Chief of Police in 2019, amassing twenty-seven years of active service in various command staff positions throughout his career at county and municipal level agencies. His previous assignments included uniform patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics/vice investigations, patrol supervisory, training and management positions, federal task force officer, and Special Operations Division Commander. Certified as a police instructor through the SC Criminal Justice Academy, he frequently teaches patrol operations and leadership, and lectures both domestically and abroad on security operations. Norris served most recently as Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC., where his primary duties were policy management and training.
WIS-TV
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Brookhaven neighborhood in Northeast Columbia tell WIS their homeowners association (HOA) is growing increasingly worse. The Brookhaven Association holds 1,055 homes under the purview of an HOA managed by Cedar Management Group. The Charlotte-based company was hired to manage Brookhaven in 2019. WIS...
abccolumbia.com
Increase in number of infants surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina saw the highest number of infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2022, according to the Department of Social Services. Daniel’s Law allows parents to safely surrender their unharmed infants up to 60 days old. Daniel’s Law went into effect in 2001...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference That Aims to Help Locate Funding
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Current or aspiring nonprofit organizations in search of funding are invited to participate in a nonprofit leadership conference. Attendees will learn where and how to access funds specific to their organization. They’ll also get to hear from other leaders of nonprofits to gain support and tips. The...
etxview.com
'Step in right direction': State budget to boost OCtech
The president of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College gave a review of the South Carolina Technical College System’s budget for the year during an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 17. That includes seeking $9.8 million in recurring funds for tuition mitigation; $50 million in non-recurring funds for capital projects and maintenance;...
WIS-TV
Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28. Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”
WIS-TV
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A mother says she’s relieved that her child is safe after an elementary school in Blythewood allowed the 9-year-old to walk home by herself. Briana Buckner is the proud mother of a third-grade girl with social and emotional disabilities. WIS is not naming the child at Buckner’s request.
WIS-TV
Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school. According to officials, the students used a fake app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students. Investigators say the students’ names will not be...
SC State Seeks $209M From Legislature for Campus Improvements, Other Needs
South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers on Wednesday asked state legislators to fund a $209 million budget request for the 2023-24 fiscal year with five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities. Conyers presented the university’s allocation request to the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee’s Higher Education...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
