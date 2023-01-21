Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 59-year-old man who left his home with an unknown woman
DETROIT – Police are searching for a Detroit man who left his home with an unknown woman in December. According to Detroit police, Tony Chase left his home located on the 7600 block of Stout Street on Dec. 20, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. Stout Street is near Tireman Avenue and Evergreen Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police shoot, kill armed suspect in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who was armed in Detroit. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) at 7:30 p.m. in the 12857 block of Terry Street in Detroit. “The thing that really concerned us was after we got inside of the home, we found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clinton Township police investigate death of 5-year-old who wandered from his home
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who wandered from his home in Clinton Township. According to a news release, a five-year-old boy left his home on Jan. 23 near Harper Avenue north of 15 Mile Road. Police say that the officers were able...
ClickOnDetroit.com
String of fires under investigation after funeral home was firebombed on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A Detroit man working on renovating a funeral home on the city’s east side fell victim to a suspicious firebombing. That’s not the only suspicious fire in the neighborhood in the past few weeks, as at least three fires have been reported along Chalmers Street near east Outer Drive, and people living there fear a firebug may be on the loose.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate homicide involving deadly crash on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – New information was discovered about the driver who died after crashing into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire on Detroit’s east side. The crash occurred Monday (Jan. 23) morning on Lantz Avenue in the area of I-75 and 7 Mile Road. A mother from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man crashes into house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One man crashed into a house after being fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Jan. 24) in the 8300 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department said the man was shot while inside his vehicle. The man (after...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Monroe woman killed in Frenchtown Township crash
FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old Monroe woman was killed when she lost control of her vehicle and collided head-on with another vehicle in Frenchtown Township, according to police. Police said Victoria Donnelly-Goins lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic at 8:34 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 23) on Newport...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What police say caused fiery crash that killed 1, injured 6, including 3 officers, in Detroit
DETROIT – Police have revealed more details about what caused a crash that left one person dead and six others -- including three officers -- injured in Detroit over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday (Jan. 21) on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14 bundles of heroin, 12-gauge shotgun found during drugged driving arrest in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. – A 12-gauge shotgun and 14 bundles of heroin were found while officials in Berkley investigated a driver for being under the influence of drugs, they said. Members of the Berkley Public Safety Department stopped a vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2 on Woodward Avenue near 11 Mile Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police work to identify suspects after man carjacked while pumping gas
DETROIT – Police in Detroit want help identifying suspects after a man was carjacked while pumping gas. The carjacking happened at 3 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) in the 1500 block of East Outer Drive in Detroit. Police said a 24-year-old man was pumping gas when three teens approached...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fired at during pursuit of erratic drivers without license plates
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after firing shots at Detroit police officers during a car chase on Hayes Street early Sunday morning. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, two drivers were arrested on Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 22 on Hayes Street near Maddelein Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Drunk man runs red light, kills innocent driver in Macomb County while out on bond, prosecutors say
WARREN, Mich. – A man who was out on bond for a previous intoxicated driving incident ran a red light while drunk and killed an innocent driver in Macomb County over the weekend, prosecutors said. The crash happened Saturday (Jan. 21) at 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 face murder charges 25 years after unidentified man found decapitated in Lenawee County
BLISSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Ohio men are facing murder charges in the death of a man found decapitated in Lenawee County 25 years ago. The victim still hasn’t been identified. Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo, Ohio, were arrested on Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘It’s been awful’: Family wants answers for Michigan man killed by hit-and-run driver in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Months of investigating have given an Ann Arbor family precious few answers in the mysterious freeway death of their loved one. Michigan State Police say Trevor Woolery was killed in October in a hit-and-run near Ann Arbor. But Woolery’s family doesn’t understand how he ended...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5-year-old Detroit boy loses finger after shooting self in hand while playing with gun
DETROIT – A 5-year-old child in Detroit lost a finger after accidentally shooting himself in the hand, according to police. Detroit police said the child accidentally shot himself while playing with the gun on Saturday (Jan. 21) morning in the 2900 block of Kendall Street. Detroit police Chief James...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver dies after crashing into multiple cars, causing SUV to catch fire, police say
DETROIT – A driver died Monday morning after he crashed into multiple cars, causing his SUV to catch fire in Detroit, police said. The crash happened before 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 23) in the area of East Lantz Avenue and Irvington Street, according to authorities. A man crashed into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Porch pirates beware: Ann Arbor police catch thieves after neighborly intervention
ANN ARBOR – Police are reminding community members to report suspicious activity after arresting two Ypsilanti men who allegedly stole packages from local porches. Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant on Jan. 7 after a neighbor saw the man rifling through the packages and mail. An investigation found the man had stolen mail and packages, including baby clothes, from the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen steals woman’s purse in Birmingham, uses her credit cards, is arrested in Las Vegas, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A teenager was arrested in Las Vegas after he grabbed a woman from behind, stole her purse, and used her credit cards at multiple stores around Metro Detroit, police said. The theft happened at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 4 along Harmon Street near North Old Woodward Avenue...
