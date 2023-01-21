Major Jimmy Garoppolo update revealed

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round of the playoffs this weekend. Star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be available for the game, but a significant update emerged on Friday regarding his potential to play later on in the postseason should they beat Dallas.

According to David Lombardi of The Athletic , Garoppolo has returned to practice this week to do some work out of his walking boot and head coach Kyle Shanahan believes that he has an “outside chance” to be activated for a potential NFC Championship game.

Backup quarterback Brock Purdy has done an excellent job in Garoppolo’s absence and even has some believing that he should start over Garoppolo regardless of health.

Purdy starred in his first career playoff game last weekend against the Seattle Seahawks , finishing with 332 passing yards and four total touchdowns, proving that the bright lights do not bother him.

Meanwhile, second-year quarterback Trey Lance was also spotted in the 49ers’ locker room on Friday, walking around with a boot on his right foot.

There are undoubtedly a number of questions surrounding the 49ers’ quarterback situation for the future. Brock Purdy has the chance to do some unprecedented things this postseason in San Francisco, potentially being the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

If that scenario plays out, it may be tough for the 49ers organization to deny Purdy of the starting quarterback position in the future in favor of Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance.

