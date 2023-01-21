ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona attorney general to maintain database tracking international money transfers

By Glenn Minnis
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVDXl_0kM66NYw00
The exterior of a Western Union store on Broadway above 40th street in Manhattan. DW labs Incorporated / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ is defending her administration’s decision to keep in place a money transfer surveillance program that paves the way for a growing number of law enforcement agencies across the country to keep tabs on the dealings of potentially illegal activity.

With the database originally set up nearly a decade ago under the stewardship of a Republican attorney general, the so-called Transaction Record Analysis Center (TRAC) act was billed as a voluntary agreement with Western Union aimed at combating drug trafficking that has now expanded to touch more than 600 law enforcement agencies.

In a statement released to Arizona’s Family, Mayes’ office defends the program as “an effective tool in fighting money laundering, sex trafficking, and drug trafficking cases.”

Officials from Mayes’ office added, “courts have held that customers using money transmitter businesses do not have the same expectation of privacy as traditional banking customers. While Attorney General Mayes values privacy, she will continue to utilize this tool to protect the people of Arizona.”

Arguing the surveillance programs can have far-reaching consequences for many here in the U.S., particularly members of communities of color, the ACLU views things differently.

“The biggest question we have right now is how this program could have gone on for so long,” said Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of ACLU’s Speech, Privacy and Technology Project. “The records we received uncover a staggering scope of mass surveillance by the State of Arizona of not only Arizona residents but of people across the country.”

Wessler further contends any database of such size that allows thousands of police officers from across the country to directly log in and search through people’s private records without any judicial oversight stands as a “recipe for abuse.”

Since its inception, TRAC has been funded by the state and Department of Homeland Security, all the while maintaining a growing database that reportedly holds millions of financial transactions of people sending money in and out of the state. ACLU officials estimate that the state, empowered by the AG’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program, including an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to look into money transfers that exceeded $500 sent to or from the state as well as California, New Mexico, Texas, and Mexico.

In Arizona, ACLU officials said documents show that the AG’s office ordered money transfer providers like Bancomer, Sigue, Moneygram, and Western Union to disclose all personal information obtained during the transaction.

In the end, Wessler described the program as a targeted operation, adding “people who use money transfer systems are often immigrants, poor people and people of color denied traditional banking.

“One set of rights for people who have more money and access banks and less rights for those who can’t get a traditional bank account because they have bad credit score,” he added.

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

20 states sue Biden administration over 'illegal visa system'

(The Center Square) – Twenty states led by Texas sued the Biden administration Tuesday over another immigration policy they argue is illegal. A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program “unlawfully creates a de facto pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argues, referring to a plan President Joe Biden announced Jan. 5.
TEXAS STATE
yumadailynews.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country

ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

California teams up with U.S. Justice Department to accuse Google of anti-trust violations

The U.S. Department of Justice and eight states, including California, are going after Google. The coalition filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that Google LLC is operating an unfair monopoly when it comes to advertising technology. The coalition filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The suit alleges that the company, "leverages control over the technologies through which web display ads are bought...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

How 2022 Gun Sales in Massachusetts Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how many firearm background checks are conducted on potential gun buyers. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies. Of the more than 400 million checks conducted since November 1998, there have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
chamberbusinessnews.com

Commissioners’ decision in Southwest Gas rate case a win for Arizona consumers, competitiveness

I’ve said it before: policy matters. It’s no accident that Arizona sits at the top of nearly every major ranking of economic competitiveness, performance, and outlook. Over the last decade, Arizona leaders have worked to advance pro-growth, free-market reforms that have resulted in one of the most attractive tax and regulatory environments in the country. And job creators have taken note.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

State Bar wants some of the $6.6B surplus for DA offices, public defenders

(The Center Square) – The State Bar of Wisconsin says the lack of prosecutors and public defenders in the state’s courtrooms will likely get worse. The past, current, and future heads of the association on Monday warned of a constitutional crisis because there are not enough attorneys to handle cases across the state. The State Bar is asking lawmakers in Madison to look to use some of Wisconsin’s record $6.6...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Washington AG recovers $9.3M in stolen unemployment funds

(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday morning that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank to return the funds to the state. Sophisticated fraud rings stole...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Court approves $20M unemployment fraud settlement

(The Center Square) –The Michigan Court of Claims has entered an order certifying the $20 million class-action settlement against the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The settlement resolves a class-action lawsuit against the agency claimed in 2013 it falsely accused unemployment recipients of fraud and seized private property without due process. The settlement will resolve seven years of litigation against the UIA. At issue in Bauserman v. Unemployment Insurance Agency was the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles

(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Washington state ranked 17th in the nation for drop in unemployment claims

(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 17 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to recent study released by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ

(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Center Square

Texas lawmaker makes third attempt to ban taxpayer-funded lobbying

(The Center Square) – Advocates for banning taxpayer-funded lobbying are hoping this legislative session that the Republican-led legislature will ban the practice. The Texas Public Policy Foundation, which supports a ban, argues the practice uses taxpayer money against taxpayers and disenfranchises their First Amendment rights. State Sen. Mays Middleton,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy pledges to fight feds, fentanyl in State of the State address

(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy