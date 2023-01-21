ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCHp8_0kM66MgD00
FILE - In this May 1, 2014 file photo, Kelly Swift fishes at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers about 30 miles southwest of Williston, N.D. Josh Wood / AP

(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday.

House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such as Probation and Parole, Parks and Recreation and the Game and Fish Department the same as officers that work for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The move would allow the officers to retire between 55 and 60 years old instead of the minimum age of 60. About 430 would be eligible to transfer from the state retirement system to the public retirement system, according to written testimony from Scott Miller, executive director of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System.

"Most of the officers hired by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department are hired while in their lower to mid-twenties and have served the state around 30 years when they reach the age of 55," said Scott Winkelman, chief game warden for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. "The job duties of a game warden in North Dakota are high stress both physically and mentally. When game wardens who have dedicated their lives and careers to serving and protecting the citizens and wildlife of our state are either physically or mentally ready to move to the next stage of their lives but are forced to keep working because they have not met their retirement age, it becomes a potential liability for the officer department and the state."

This could affect hiring as well, according to testimony.

"In many cases, we are competing for the same candidates as county sheriff's offices and city police departments who already offer this retirement benefit to their sworn officers," said Cody Schulz, director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation. "Having this benefit certainly be a recruiting tool to attract law enforcement officers from states that are not as friendly and supportive of law enforcement as North Dakota."

According to Miller, employer contributions would increase by 8.83% if the bill passes. The bill would add $3.97 million to the executive budget during the 2023-2025 biennium, according to the bill's fiscal note.

The committee did not take any action after the hearing.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

House bill looks to make school lunch free in North Dakota

BISMARCK (KFGO) – During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government paid for universal free meals for all students regardless of income. With that subsidy ending this school year, some North Dakota legislators have joined those in a number of other states looking make the program permanent. North Dakota House...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?

Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
CALIFORNIA STATE
KFYR-TV

Count scheduled to better address homelessness crisis in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in North Dakota are working to address the homelessness crisis. To understand the scope of the issue, officials through the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting a count of those facing homelessness around North Dakota. The point-in-time count, organized by the North...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Florida Senate committee discusses possible fee hikes on electric vehicles

(The Center Square) —The Florida Senate Committee of Transportation met in Tallahassee on Tuesday to discuss fees to be imposed on Floridians who drive electric vehicles. The committee was tasked to work out appropriate fees, depending on what type of EV was being used. Battery-only cars would have a higher fee than a hybrid that uses an internal combustion motor in tandem with the battery. According to Committee Chair Sen....
FLORIDA STATE
Hot 97-5

In ND -When Safety Becomes An Issue – OSHA Is Called In

When a business starts getting complaints, and the same stores get called out - OSHA takes it seriously. Such as the case of Dollar General - the chain that has 60 stores in North Dakota ( according to dollargeneral.com last April of 2022 ) - there is a report that 5 of them are being investigated by OSHA ( Occupational Health and Safety Administration ). Simply put by osha.gov "With the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance" --In other words if there are safety issues, a risk of employees or customers possibly getting hurt on-site you better believe that OSHA will hear about it. Such as the case of Dollar General.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Gov. Walz Wants More Gun Control, Money for Housing and Health Care

(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laid out his spending for healthcare, housing and public safety. The bill includes $1.5 billion to invest in housing, $300 million to aid police departments, and money to deal with the opioid crises and expand Minnesota’s health insurance programs. The governor proposes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?

I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota's unemployment rate increases

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's not-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in November to 2.2% in December, according to statistics released Tuesday by the state's Labor Market Information. The December unemployment rate was lower than a year ago, which was 3.0%. December's national unemployment rate is 3.5%. The...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

"Drivers License for all" Bill up for final committee vote Monday

(St. Paul MN-) A bill that would allow undocumented residents to get a driver's license has its final committee hearing today (Monday) before it goes to the full Minnesota House. Representative Aisha Gomez of Minneapolis says the legislation brings back the opportunity for everyone in the state to drive legally.
MINNESOTA STATE
krrw.com

Public Safety Bill Moving Through MN House

(St. Paul, MN) — A 300-million dollar public safety bill is moving through the Minnesota House. The House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee unanimously approved the measure last week, which now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee. The bill includes grant money for local and tribal law enforcement agency, with a focus on prevention and intervention. Governor Walz is expected to release his public safety initiatives this week.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy