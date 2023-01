Shelton Police are investigating a carjacking outside Mont's Mart on Leavenworth Road.

It happened Wednesday around 7:15 a.m.

Two men allegedly tried to steal a parked car.

Police say the owner car came back, confronted one of the men, then threw her coffee at him.

They say the woman was thrown down and choked before the suspects took off in a Mercedes.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.