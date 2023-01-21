ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

A New Leaf's Transition Academy earns vocational school license

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf's Transition Academy announced it has earned its vocational school license from the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools. This license means the academy can bring an additional type of vocational school to Oklahoma. Vocational schools teach students the necessary skills for employment. A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
UTAH STATE
KTUL

Road conditions in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

WEATHER WARN DAY: Rain, snow to hit most of Green Country

The Winter Storm Warning has now been downgraded to an advisory. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas until 6 a.m. Wednesday. ---- 3 PM UPDATE:. The chance of rain and or snow is 100% in the Tulsa area. Snow will fall...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tips for driving and staying prepared in winter weather conditions

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are offering tips on how drivers can stay safe and prepared in winter weather conditions. As of Tuesday morning, ODOT is monitoring bridges and treating areas in the state as needed as the winter storm...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy