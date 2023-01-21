Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
Oklahoma Attorney General explains why his office is taking over Swadley's investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's new Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, is taking over the investigation into Swadley's. The owner of the restaurant is accused of cheating taxpayers out of millions of dollars. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had been handling the investigation into the possible fraud with the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma Tax Commission opens 2023 income tax filing season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) has opened the state income tax filing season on Monday. The filing deadline to submit 2022 Oklahoma income tax returns is Tuesday, Apr. 18, 2023. Federal income tax returns are also due on Apr. 18. According to the Internal Revenue...
A New Leaf's Transition Academy earns vocational school license
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf's Transition Academy announced it has earned its vocational school license from the Oklahoma Board of Vocational Schools. This license means the academy can bring an additional type of vocational school to Oklahoma. Vocational schools teach students the necessary skills for employment. A...
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
OKLAHOMA SNOW: NewsChannel 8 viewers share their photos, videos
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Snow is falling in Green Country!. NewsChannel 8 viewers from across Oklahoma are sharing their photos and videos of the winter weather. To get the chance to see your photos on TV, share them with us here. CHIME IN with your photos >>
Road conditions in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
School closings and delayed starts across Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many schools across Green Country have a delayed start on Wednesday or have canceled school altogether after Tuesday's winter weather.
Much of Green Country under Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several Green Country counties are under a Winter Weather Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pittsburg, and Sequoyah counties could see snow accumulations of up to three inches. Rain will start to begin at 6:30...
WEATHER WARN DAY: Rain, snow to hit most of Green Country
The Winter Storm Warning has now been downgraded to an advisory. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas until 6 a.m. Wednesday. ---- 3 PM UPDATE:. The chance of rain and or snow is 100% in the Tulsa area. Snow will fall...
Tips for driving and staying prepared in winter weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are offering tips on how drivers can stay safe and prepared in winter weather conditions. As of Tuesday morning, ODOT is monitoring bridges and treating areas in the state as needed as the winter storm...
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
