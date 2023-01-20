ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

yourbasin.com

Basin Bites: Tall City Bistro makes eating healthy & fresh easy

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go. “We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia. The restaurant is located in...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Chinese New Year celebration at Mid-Cities Church

MIDLAND, Texas — Today the Permian Basin Chinese Association held their Chinese New Year Celebration today at the Mid-Cities Church for the second time in their history. The first time they held this event, it was on a smaller scale because of COVID-19. “The first time was at the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas

There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Trying To Beat The Winter Blues? This Indoor Waterpark Just Hours From Midland Can Help!

We have all had about enough of being indoors, catching the latest on Netflix and eating our winter blues away! If you're looking for a fantastic getaway with or without the fam, I've got the perfect place for you. Kalahari Resort Indoor Waterpark just hours away from Midland, in Round Rock, TX can sure help beat the cold weather funk we are all undoubtedly in.
ROUND ROCK, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23 PM

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/24/23: A strong Winter storm system will move into West Texas on Tuesday bringing colder air and areas of rain changing over to snow across the northern Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and into the Guadalupe mountains. Accumulations look to be light but could be up to 1 to 2 inches in these areas. Further south...a rain/snow mix is expected across the Midland/Odessa area with little to no accumulation expected. Travel problems will be limited but bridges and overpasses will have slick spots through Wednesday morning.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Jake, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Jake is a six year old plott hound who weighs around 70-75 pounds and is pretty muscular. He was returned by his previous adopters after five years because he wasn't doing well...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County approves traffic changes

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Will Midland/Odessa See Snow Tomorrow

If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
ABC Big 2 News

Flooded alley leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
