If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.

ODESSA, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO