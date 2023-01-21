ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

First marijuana dispensary opens soon in downtown St. Louis

By Kayla Shepperd, Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYZUi_0kM65GQ400

ST. LOUIS – The Downtown West neighborhood has undergone a transformation over the last few years. Besides a brand-new Major League Soccer stadium, parking garage, and refurbished businesses, one that hopes to turn heads is the latest entrance to the budding cannabis industry.

Former NBA players Al Harrington and Larry Hughes, along with Abe Givens and Dan Pettigrew, are behind the new business that promises jobs, diversity, and inclusion.

“Larry already doing all the stuff in the community with his basketball stuff, and I know he does a lot with the homeless and all these different things,” said Al Harrington, chairman, and CEO of Viola STL. “Obviously, this is just a match made in heaven.”

Trending: With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind

The store, located in the 2000 block of Olive Street, will be the only black-owned dispensary in downtown’s central business district.

“Historically, cannabis has been used to destroy the black community,” Harrington said. “You know, 85% of the drug arrests in the black community for the last 40 or 50 years have been cannabis-related. Only four percent of these companies are owned by people of color.”

The transformation of the former Imo’s into a marijuana dispensary, just steps from police headquarters and across the street from CITYPARK Stadium, is just one of the many changes that have occurred in the Downtown West neighborhood.

“I’m in favor of the legalization of marijuana, and I’m a child of the 60s, so it’s not new to me,” said Bob Schmidt, a St. Louis resident.

Maggie O’Brien’s has changed as well in the past year, and they welcome their new neighbors.

“I don’t really see a problem with it,” said Cameron Snively, a manager of Maggie O’Brien’s. “Doesn’t really affect us in any way. People get jobs there, and it’s good for St. Louis. So, that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

Viola STL says it plans to add more than 200 jobs between the downtown location and another Viola STL in the 3400 block of Iowa Street in the Cherokee district.

The store will open on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metrostlouis.org

East Riverfront MetroLink Station to Temporarily Close Starting January 30

Starting on Monday, January 30, the East Riverfront MetroLink Station in East St. Louis will be temporarily closed to allow Metro Transit crews to perform work at the station, including platform improvements and staircase replacement. The East Riverfront MetroLink Station is expected to be closed for at least two months to accommodate the construction work.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
advantagenews.com

Mayor comments on vision for Alton cannabis dispensary

The former Winnelson Plumbing & Pipe Supply building on Broadway in Alton is nothing but an empty lot today. That’s the site of what is expected to be Alton’s first marijuana dispensary. The location is not far from the entrance to the Clark Bridge, and just a few steps away from Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

Fully-automatic gun found after St. Louis drive-by shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police found a handgun with an illegal modification that was turned into a fully-automatic weapon Sunday. The teens caught with the firearms are accused of breaking into vehicles at The Foundry in Midtown, St. Louis. A drive-by shooting happened while police were investigating the break-ins, and multiple vehicles were damaged. St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis leaders break ground on new public safety center

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Leaders broke ground Monday afternoon on a new public safety center in East St. Louis. The center will replace the old building at the Emerson Park Transit Center on 15th Street. The new 16,000-square-foot facility will house the St. Clair County 9-1-1 dispatch center and a MetroLink backup control center. It will also have an office space for the sheriff’s department and restrooms for MetroLink riders and staff.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a male victim shot in his chest. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, IL

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on January 27. January 23, 2023 // Franchising.com // Swansea, IL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SWANSEA, IL
KMOV

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy