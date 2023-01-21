ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 23

Sabrina Hughes
3d ago

A very sad story and a very prominent lesson that just because medical treatments may be cheaper outside of this country, it certainly doesn't mean it safer.

Reply(2)
7
Will Edwards
4d ago

I've been a customer of Michelle's for a couple of years, she and her staff are all amazing people and I hope for her speedy and complete recovery!

Reply
7
Lyra
3d ago

So they paid to go to Costa Rica from WA for a dental surgery? How much cheaper could it have been considering travel and lodging expenses added on to the surgery cost. Hopefully she gets home soon.

Reply(5)
4
 

