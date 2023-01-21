UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight

Read full article on original website
Sabrina Hughes
3d ago
A very sad story and a very prominent lesson that just because medical treatments may be cheaper outside of this country, it certainly doesn't mean it safer.
7
Will Edwards
4d ago
I've been a customer of Michelle's for a couple of years, she and her staff are all amazing people and I hope for her speedy and complete recovery!
7
Lyra
3d ago
So they paid to go to Costa Rica from WA for a dental surgery? How much cheaper could it have been considering travel and lodging expenses added on to the surgery cost. Hopefully she gets home soon.
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KUOW
Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue
King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
The Suburban Times
Project Homeless Connect resource fair returning to Tacoma Jan. 27
Associated Ministries announcement. Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Friday, January 27, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at St. Leo Parish, 710 S....
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
Ocean Shores Elementary closed after wave of illnesses reported
OCEAN SHORES, Wash — Ocean Shores Elementary closed Tuesday for deep cleaning amid a large number of illnesses, according to the North Beach School District. "The winter illnesses are something our school and families deal with every year," a statement from the school district reads. "This year is no exception."
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire District 5 to Offer Blood Pressure Checks to Residents
Lewis County Fire District 5 in Napavine is encouraging residents to get their blood pressure checked. From Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, residents can go to the main station at 115 E. Washington St. in Napavine and get their blood pressure checked by an emergency medical technician or a paramedic. Those who get their blood pressure checked will receive a free wallet card to keep track of their blood pressure.
Washington Examiner
Faulty Seattle dispatch system blamed in death of father who waited for 911 help
A former Seattle 911 dispatcher is blasting the city for causing the death of a resident who didn’t receive timely aid because paramedics sat outside his home waiting for a police escort. William Yurek, 45, died of a heart attack in 2021 after his young son called 911 for...
q13fox.com
Chronicle
Updated: Support Sought for Chehalis Woman Comatose in Costa Rica After Dental Surgery Went Wrong
A Chehalis woman is stuck in a hospital in Costa Rica and remains in a coma after suffering a reaction to anesthesia that caused cardiac arrest. Her friends and family are now working to raise money to cover mounting medical costs. Last week, Michelle Mackey and her boyfriend, Jack Chambers,...
New Case of Measles in King County
Public Health – Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed measles case in a King County resident, an adult female. The individual was at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill while infectious. The individual was unvaccinated, and the infection was likely acquired outside the United States.
KUOW
Pierce County pushes back on the state's proposed airport sites
Sea-Tac Airport is expected to reach capacity by 2050, meaning there are an expected 27 million passengers who won't be able to fly because supply can’t meet demand. To solve this looming problem, the Washington Legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, or CACC, in 2019. The commission is tasked with recommending an ideal location for a new international airport.
VOICE of the Valley
WHEN COAL WAS KING: Bayard Taylor Plass and his family gathered somewhere near Black Diamond
Bayard Taylor Plass and his family gathered somewhere near Black Diamond when this photo was taken in 1911. At the time, B.T., as he called himself, was a dairy farmer attracted to the area 15 years earlier when coal mining boomed in Black Diamond. B.T. Plass and his wife, Margaret (Thompson) arrived in the Green River district about 1896. They came from Kansas by way of Oregon where they married. The Plass family from left to right included daughters, Bea, Frances, Margaret, and Helen (on swing), Uncle Will Thompson (in straw hat), Myrtle, oldest son, Howard (with folded arms), the mother, Margaret (or Maggie) holding the youngest, Russell, the father, Bayard, plus daughters, Beth and Katherine, called Kitty seated on a wagon.
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
Chronicle
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: State Parks Adding Cowlitz Heritage in Revamp of Visitor Center
Nearly four decades ago, as a reporter covering Cowlitz County government for The Daily News in Longview, I spent much time reporting on Commissioner Van Youngquist’s trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal money to recover from the devastating 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens. Youngquist, who served...
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
