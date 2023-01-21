UPDATED: Michelle Mackey Update: Hospital Refusing Non-Emergency Medical Care, Family Hoping For MedFlight

Bayard Taylor Plass and his family gathered somewhere near Black Diamond when this photo was taken in 1911. At the time, B.T., as he called himself, was a dairy farmer attracted to the area 15 years earlier when coal mining boomed in Black Diamond. B.T. Plass and his wife, Margaret (Thompson) arrived in the Green River district about 1896. They came from Kansas by way of Oregon where they married. The Plass family from left to right included daughters, Bea, Frances, Margaret, and Helen (on swing), Uncle Will Thompson (in straw hat), Myrtle, oldest son, Howard (with folded arms), the mother, Margaret (or Maggie) holding the youngest, Russell, the father, Bayard, plus daughters, Beth and Katherine, called Kitty seated on a wagon.

