WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday moved to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden's landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in...
22.1% Of the Oregon Workforce Holds Mechanically-Inclined Jobs
As concerns over climate change continue to grow, there has been a sustained effort towards electrification, or the process of replacing technologies that use fossil fuels (including coal, oil, and natural gas) with technologies that use electricity for energy. States like California approved the Advanced Clear Cars II rule, which aims to phase out the purchase of new gas cars by 2035 and increase sales and utilization of zero-emissions vehicles. Meanwhile, major companies are also aiming to reduce their carbon footprints by transitioning to green technology, consuming renewable energy, and investing in carbon offsets among other solutions.
Fact check: False claim ‘chemtrails’ and HAARP are used to manipulate the weather
Climate scientists say large-scale weather events cannot be manufactured, and HAARP studies weather, it doesn't manipulate it.
