Ellis County, TX

Lone Star
3d ago

glad it was found & removed. you'd think it would have been found in a regular search of cells (or places prisoners have access to). I am aware that prison staff is short.

Jc 1
4d ago

it's not in Ellis County, The Ellis prison is in Huntsville, Texas

Related
hstoday.us

Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged

The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
WACO, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
ktoy1047.com

DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Corsicana HS Students Arrested For Gun Possession

Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot. According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.
CORSICANA, TX
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Released From Jail, According To Officials

Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail on Christmas Eve. He’s facing charges for being an accessory after the fact in the PRE rapper’s death. Over a year after the tragic murder of Young Dolph, one of his alleged killers is no longer in jail. FOX13 Memphis shared the news on Friday (January 20), revealing that Shundale Barnett is presently a free man.
FORT WORTH, TX

