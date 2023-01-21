Read full article on original website
Lone Star
3d ago
glad it was found & removed. you'd think it would have been found in a regular search of cells (or places prisoners have access to). I am aware that prison staff is short.
Jc 1
4d ago
it's not in Ellis County, The Ellis prison is in Huntsville, Texas
hstoday.us
Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged
The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
KWTX
‘Come and get me’: Fugitive who challenged Waco police captured
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is crediting the tips it received via Crime Stoppers for the capture of Brandon Bonner, 28, a fugitive wanted on warrants for assault and family violence, days after Bonner shared a social media post with his mugshot and told authorities, “you want me, come and get me (expletive).”
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
KWTX
‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’
(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
fox4news.com
Dallas will waive your misdemeanor warrant fee if you donate socks
DALLAS - This week and next week, people who have low-level warrants in Dallas can take care of them without facing arrest. The city will also waive the fee for a Class C misdemeanor warrant in exchange for a package of three or more new socks. The socks will be...
ktoy1047.com
DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
KWTX
Trial underway for ex-city of Waco employee accused of assaulting police officer during disturbance
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of a former city of Waco employee who authorities say held a knife to a police officer’s throat and tried to grab his gun during a disturbance in 2018. Ronald Louis Turner, 32, is on trial...
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect's name and charges have not been released by police officials yet. He surrendered to police around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Corsicana HS Students Arrested For Gun Possession
Four Corsicana High School students were arrested Monday after being found in possession of a firearm in a vehicle located in the school's parking lot. According to the district, an administrator who was doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the vehicle around noon. After questioning the students, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat of the vehicle.
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
fox4news.com
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Dolph’s Murder Suspect Released From Jail, According To Officials
Shundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail on Christmas Eve. He’s facing charges for being an accessory after the fact in the PRE rapper’s death. Over a year after the tragic murder of Young Dolph, one of his alleged killers is no longer in jail. FOX13 Memphis shared the news on Friday (January 20), revealing that Shundale Barnett is presently a free man.
Substitute teacher arrested, charged, and immediately terminated for allegedly injuring student on campus
FORNEY, Texas — A substitute teacher was arrested and charged with injury to a child after an incident with a student on Friday, January 20, 2023. The substitute teacher, who was in a long-term role at Smith Intermediate, was immediately terminated, Forney Independent School District spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com.
