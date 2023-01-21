Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Charleston News Break - Now on FacebookCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TNCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK DayCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
WDEF
Update: Man who Stole Car, Kidnapped Child was Arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The man who stole a car with a sleeping child in the backseat Monday has been arrested by Chattanooga police. An affidavit from Hamilton County states that Harold R. Green of Cleveland is being charged with kidnapping and two counts of property theft over $5,000.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WDEF
Police Chase with Wanted Chickamauga Man
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a man sent officers on a high-speed chase on Sunday in Walker County, Georgia. Officers attempted a traffic stop when Tylor Laverne Day fled the scene. This resulted in officers pursuing Day, who reached speeds of 70 mph. The pursuit...
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
WDEF
Chattanooga auto theft suspect steals car, kidnaps child
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga police responded to an auto theft this morning just after 10 a.m. Authorities are still investigating the suspect behind the crime, but they do know one thing — a child was kidnapped in the stolen car, as well. Fortunately, Chattanooga police say the child...
WATE
Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
WDEF
Two Traffic Stops Result in Seizure of Fentanyl
DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dunlap police found narcotics in two separate traffic stops this weekend. The drivers in both incidents were arrested and are facing multiple charges, according to the Dunlap Police Department. On Saturday, police stopped a Chevrolet Suburban and found nine fentanyl pills and powder. Police say...
WTVCFOX
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Tivoli Vandals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Police Department is looking for a group of individuals they say vandalized the Tivoli Theatre. Take a good look at these pictures. The pictures depict three people, all in hoodies, inside the Tivoli. Police say they caused thousands of dollars in damages to the Tivoli.
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today, Cleveland...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
WDEF
Tivoli Foundation Searching for Answers Following Vandalism
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Tivoli Theatre suffered an attack from suspected vandals late last weekend. Chattanooga police are still searching for the suspects they believe vandalized the Tivoli Center Building on the night of Saturday, January 14th. This is the building that is adjacent to the Tivoli Theatre...
Comments / 8